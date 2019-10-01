ChamberWest to hold Meet the Candidate night for West Jordan City Council hopefuls
Oct 01, 2019 12:19PM
● By Justin Adams
West Jordan will have a chance to meet and talk with candidates for West Jordan City Council on Wednesday, Oct 16, when ChamberWest hosts its Meet the Candidate Night.
The event will be held at West Jordan High School and will go from 6 to 8 pm.
There will be a Q&A portion, for which residents can submit questions using this link.
The event will be held at West Jordan High School and will go from 6 to 8 pm.
There will be a Q&A portion, for which residents can submit questions using this link.