Pack out human waste to protect Utah’s water

By Amy Green | [email protected]

In generations gone by, many hikers and backcountry campers were taught to dig a cat hole outdoors when they needed to “go No. 2” when no toilet was nearby. A cat hole is a small pit made to hide and bury human feces.

That is no longer a good method.

With visitation to our mountains, state and national parks at record highs (7 million from July 2018 to July 2019), putting human waste into a hole in the ground doesn’t work.

“We need you to forget (that idea),” said Kevin Gmitro, an experienced outdoorsman and co-owner of The Gear Room, a mountain adventure supply store at 3422 Fort Union Blvd. in Cottonwood Heights. “We used to be told that cat holes are copasetic. To dig six inches down was fine. But because of how many people are visiting the canyon and alpine areas, that’s not really the case anymore. That poop makes it into our water sources, regardless of how deep you dig. So that’s not the way you want to do it anymore.”

Gmitro continued on his point. “We pick up after our dogs, so we need to pick up after ourselves. There’s water in all these environments. Water helps break it down, but also helps carry it down. We’re all drinking out of that water. The higher alpine areas like the Uintas are a more delicate ecosystem, even more so than the Wasatch, so poop is even more frowned upon up there. We all go to the same zones to enjoy Utah. Mirror Lake Highway is awesome because it splits the Uintas. It only accesses a short chunk of the range though, so we all congregate in the same few dozen square miles. If you are going to some of the more popular areas, it’s imperative to get your poop out of there,” he emphasized.

Madison Goodman, gearhead at The Gear Room added, “Here’s what we all forget... we think we live in this grand mountain range, which we do. But all our water comes from this grand mountain range. And there’s a million-plus people living in this valley. So if every single one of them were to take a poop, that would be a million poops coming down into our water stream. And that would be so gross.”

Hard to argue with that.

According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, Utah’s drinking water comes from either surface water (lakes, reservoirs, rivers) or groundwater (wells or springs) — altogether 1,850 sources. Unfortunately, when not disposed of properly, some of the human waste coming from outdoor visitors makes its way into our drinking water. The situation requires costly chemicals and treatment processes to make the water safe to drink.

If one doesn't have public restroom access while at Utah's many wonders, it is essential to pack human waste out. With a little foresight, there should be no overly smelly accidents. There are currently two recommended methods to pack it out: the “cheap and reusable” way or the “inexpensive and disposable” way.

People experienced with hiking and climbing might recognize the reusable option—the "poop tube." A poop tube you can make yourself using a few pieces of black ABS pipe, following these directions.

Items needed:

A forearm’s length of pipe (about 3 to 4 inch diameter) Cleanout plug/screw cap DWV threaded hub DWV cap Black ABS cement

The idea is to glue all of it together except the screw cap, so you can open it. Then when nature calls, you do your business into a grocery/plastic bag and tie it up securely. Repurposing plastic sacks for this task is more commendable than just tossing them into the garbage.

Then, double bag the waste and used toilet paper. Seal it in the tube and pack it out with you. When home, empty the bag’s contents (not the bag) into your toilet or dispose of it all in the garbage can. Wash out the poop tube and use it on your next trip to the outdoors. The ABS plastic is durable and the screw cap seals in the unpleasantness. Emptying and cleaning the tube isn't too bad if the bag inside is knotted up tight. Worst case scenario, the tube can smell like a bathroom (a quick enzyme cleaning soap rinse can help that).

The disposable way is just as easy and it’s lightweight and inexpensive. The “Go Anywhere Toilet Kit” aka “wag bag” can be purchased at environmentally conscious sporting goods stores like The Gear Room and also IME (3265 E. 3300 South). They’re generally around $2 or $3. There's different types of wag bags. The fancier style has some kitty litter inside to absorb moisture. They come with toilet paper and a towelette for hand sanitizing. They have an aluminum coating so the bag won't puncture or tear. The idea is the same. Do your business in the bag, seal it up and carry it home, once again disposing of it properly.

If you’re worried about leaks when carrying out waste, you could get a poop tube and also put the wag bags inside. Some may consider that a little overkill, but taking whatever steps to modernize outdoor bathroom habits is crucial. If we can pick up after our dogs, humans can do the same with their waste. Water is a precious resource in Utah. Help keep it clean.