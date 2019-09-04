Holladay, Millcreek and South Salt Lake combine forces for joint Meet the Candidates Night

If you've somehow missed all the campaign signs, 2019 is a municipal election year. Utah residents will have the chance to elect their local city council representatives. Being informed about the various candidates' positions is crucial because local government impacts people's daily lives as much as any other level of government, from land-use decisions and police, to parks and water.



Residents of Holladay, Millcreek and South Salt Lake will have a chance to meet some of those hoping to win a city council seat in their respective cities at a "Meet the Candidates" night on Tuesday, September 10. The event, which is being put on by the Olympus and Skyline High School PTSA's, as well as Millcreek Community Council will be held at Skyline High School.



The evening will start with a meet and great at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., there will be a candidate forum held inside the auditorium.