Hiking opportunities abound in the area

By Greg James | [email protected]

The Salt Lake Valley and surrounding mountains is considered a hiking mecca.

There are 171 registered hiking trails right here in this valley and surrounding foothills. According to alltrails.com they can all be accessed within a 20-minute drive from any point along the Wasatch Front. These hikes range in difficulty and skill levels.

“I try to hike with my son once a week,” Herriman resident Travis Roberts said. “We like to get out and enjoy the time together. He loves the wildlife and all the things he can see while we are hiking. I want him to have a thorough fitness experience.”

Hiking has great rewards, but care should be taken to ensure your simple day trip does not turn into a disaster.

Be prepared for your adventure. According to alltrails.com here are some tips: Research the trail you are venturing on and notify someone of your plans; prepare yourself physically by stretching, having enough water and supplies; hike with a buddy; bring clothing for changing weather conditions, watch your step, and most importantly, know when to turn around.

“Watch for wildlife, snakes and stuff like that sometimes,” Roberts said. “We have seen deer and all kinds of stuff in our own backyard hikes.”

Here are a few nearby hikes best suited for families.

Yellow Fork Canyon Trail, Herriman

A moderate hike consisting of a 6.8-mile loop. It gains approximately 1,300 feet in elevation and ends on a ridgeline with great views of the valley. Many residents like its proximity. Parts of the trail are steep and rocky and there are many spurs off the main trail to explore.

Temple Quarry and Little Cottonwood Creek Trail, Little Cottonwood Canyon

A 7-mile out and back trail that features a river and lots of shade. It gains 1,350 feet in elevation to the top and ends at an old mill. This hike contains history of the Utah Pioneers and building of the Salt Lake Temple.

Mountain View Corridor

This hike travels the entire length of the corridor and can be accessed at several points along its route. The trail is mostly paved and includes several benches along the way. It is frequented by several types of recreational users including bikes, runners and families.

Herriman Fire Memorial Flag, Herriman

A relatively short 1.7-mile steep and rocky hike. It ends with spectacular views of the valley. It is considered a moderate to difficult hike by alltrails.com users.

Orson Smith Park to the Draper Suspension Bridge Loop

A 2.3-mile loop rated as easy, although there is a long uphill section. The trail is well maintained and has frequent bicycles. A short hike past the suspension bridge is the old pine bridge and worth the extra effort.

Jungle Trail Hike, Corner Canyon

A new trail in the Corner Canyon trail system has been built for kids. In fact, the sign at the trailhead says it is for the young and adventurous. The hike begins at the Carolina Hills trailhead. The trail is shaded and has logs to climb over and forts to hide in; it is only .1 miles in length.



