The City Journals

The City Journals Presents: Summer Photo Scavenger Hunt

Jul 12, 2019 02:40PM ● By Justin Adams

Can you tell where in the valley this photo was taken?

This summer, every City Journal publication in the valley is conducting its own Photo Scavenger Hunt Challenge. All the photos were taken within that specific city. Some may be obviously recognizable. Others might take some careful thought. 

When you find the location of each photo, snap a photo yourself and post it on Instagram with the hashtag #CJphotohunt. Each post will count as an entry for a drawing at the end of the month where we’ll be giving away gift cards from local businesses and restaurants. 

We hope that you’ll join us, have some fun and most importantly, discover something new in your city. 


Here are the links to all the individual cities' scavenger hunts.

Cottonwood Heights

Draper

Holladay

Midvale

Murray

Sandy

South Jordan 

South Salt Lake

South Valley (Riverton, Herriman, Bluffdale)

Sugar House

Taylorsville

West Jordan

West Valley City

