Red Butte Gardens brings eclectic sounds of summer

By Jennifer J. Johnson | [email protected]



Few things say (or would it be sing?) summer like Red Butte’s jam-packed summer concert series.



Red Butte is short for the Red Butte Gardens Ampitheater, located on the University of Utah campus, at the foothills of the Wasatch Range.



Thirty-one acts, starting on May 31

Summer officially begins at Red Butte Friday, May 31, when banjo-reimagining musicians Béla Fleck and the Flecktones kick off not just Red Butte’s season but their own summer concert tour.



May 31 is an apt date for Red Butte’s concert kickoff, inasmuch that the outdoor concert series offers 31 performances to cram Salt Lake County residents’ datebooks. And, Friday the 31st sounds way better for a good time than say, perhaps, Friday the 13th?



Critics would agree that the Butte concert series knows no bounds in terms of musical variety. The same can be said of its schedule. Concerts are, literally, offered each day of the week, deliciously sprinkled throughout the summertime, wrapping up Monday, Sept. 23, with viral-borne Australian soloist Tash Saltana pairing with Australian musical colleagues, the “Millennial Motown” sound of the Teskey Brothers.



Artists are a delightful mix of genres and genders—rife with plenty of bending in all directions—as well as solo-shows and unique pairings, and, of course, numerous nationalities representing copious countries and continents, with musical methods aplenty on display.



Show prices also vary, with Utah’s homegrown shows on the lower end, and gigs like the 80’s flashback B-52’s 40th Anniversary Tour with OMD and Berlin topping $80 and the Steve Miller Band/Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives up to $89. Celtic rock and rock legend Mark Knopfler tops out at $94. All three shows are sold out.



A little old, a lot new—always with the Red Butte twist



This year’s program offers some new twists, with everything from cameo appearances by the Utah’s Shakespeare Festival and Utah Symphony to the tried-and-true Red Butte regulars like John Prine and Lyle Lovett (mic drop: Tickets are, at the time of this writing, still available for both).

Artists who got their big break through viral vids and even Kickstarter campaigns will be onstage with bands who formed in college, those young enough to still be in college, and those whose grandchildren may be in college. (Little Feat’s 50th anniversary tour is early on the lineup.)



While always a risk to try to categorize musical stylings, here’s an aid to help decide where and when to “go Red Butte” this summer:



Americana/Blues/Folk/R&B/Rock/Soul

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, with Lucius – Tuesday, July 23

Mandolin Orange (with Anaïs Mitchell) – Wednesday, Aug. 7

Shakey Graves (with Dr. Dog) – Tuesday, Aug. 13

Colter Wall (with The Wood Brothers) – Wednesday, Aug. 28

Amos Lee—My New Moon 2019 Tour, with Madison Cunningham – Thursday, Aug. 29

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit – Thursday, Sept. 19



Bluegrass/Folk Rock

Billy Strings (with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones) – Friday, May 31

Greensky Bluegrass, with The Lil Smokies – Thursday, June 27

Trampled by Turtles and The Dead South – Friday, July 26



Blues/Country/Folk/Gospel/Western

Lucinda Williams and Buick 6 – Wednesday, June 26

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band – Sunday, July 14

John Prine and I’m with Her – The Tree of Forgiveness Tour – Tuesday, July 30

Jonny Lang (with JJ Grey and Mofro) – Monday, Aug. 5



Blues/Rock/Soul/Hip-Hop

Gary Clark Jr. – Friday, Sept. 6



Country/Honky Tonk/Rockabilly

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives (with The Steve Miller Band) – Monday, Aug. 19



The 80s and Beyond

Howard Jones Transform Tour 2019 with Men without Hats – Tuesday, June 25

The B-52’s—40th Anniversary Tour, with OMD and Berlin – Friday, Aug. 16

The Stray Cats—40th Anniversary Tour– Monday, Aug. 26

Boz Scaggs – Sunday, Sept. 15



Electronic/Funk/Jazz/Metal

Umphrey’s McGee (with Pigeons Playing Ping Pong) – Sunday, Aug. 4



Folk

Anaïs Mitchell (with Mandolin Orange) – Wednesday, Aug. 7

The Wood Brothers (with Colter Wall) – Wednesday, Aug. 28



Funk/Rhythm and Blues/Rock/Soul

Galactic—Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe– Wednesday, July 10

Seal – Thursday, July 18

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (with Umphrey’s McGee) – Sunday, Aug. 4



Indie Folk

Lord Huron – Wednesday, Aug. 14



Indie Rock/Rock

The Mighty O.A.R. with American Authors – Friday, Aug. 9



Jazz/Latin/Pop

Pink Martini with China Forbes – Thursday, July 11



Patriotic

Utah Symphony’s Patriotic Celebration – Tuesday, July 2



Reggae/Rock Fusion

Tash Sultana (with The Teskey Brothers) – Monday, Sept. 23



Rock

Steve Miller Band (with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives) – Monday, Aug. 19

An Evening with Gov’t Mule – Wednesday, Sept. 4

An Evening with Mark Knopfler – Wednesday, Sept. 11



Rockabilly

The Stray Cats – Monday, Aug. 26



Soft Rock/Soul Rock

Boz Scaggs – Sunday, Sept. 15



Southern Rock

JJ Grey and Mofro (with Jonny Lang) – Monday, Aug 5

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit – Thursday, Sept. 19



Orchestra

Pink Martini with China Forbes – Thursday, July 11



The 70s and Beyond

Steve Miller Band (with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives) – Monday, Aug. 19



Soul and Blues

Teskey Brothers (with Tash Sultana) – Monday, Sept. 23



Synth

Howard Jones Transform Tour 2019 with Men without Hats – Tuesday, June 25



For the most up-to-date, accurate down-low on Red Butte check out www.redbuttegarden.org/concerts/