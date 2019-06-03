Cottonwood Heights updates firework restriction zones

By Cassie Goff | [email protected]

Make sure you’re lighting off those fireworks legally! In Cottonwood Heights, many areas of the city are designated as “firework restricted” zones, where it’s illegal to set off fireworks within 200 feet. While last year’s firework ban within the city is no longer in effect, restricted areas will be strictly enforced. Setting off a firework within a restricted area or on a non-permissible day may result in a $1,000 fine.

“Fire restrictions are a high priority of the city,” said Mayor Mike Peterson.

Earlier this year on April 16, the city council passed a similar fireworks restriction map. After it was available for residents to view, the city received a few calls from concerned resident requesting areas around their homes be included in the restricted areas. A fire marshal responded to those calls to evaluate the areas of concern. After the fire marshal agreed with at least one resident concern, the fireworks restricted map was updated.

“This was a great example of how quickly city staff moves to incorporate quality input from the public,” said Councilmember Tali Bruce.

“I want to commend Assistant Chief Mike Watson for working on this with UFA (Unified Fire Authority) and allowing us to make revisions to the previous map,” said Peterson.

On May 7, the Cottonwood Heights City Council approved an updated Designated Areas Closed to Discharge of Fireworks for 2019 Map. If you’re a resident in the city, or if you plan to light fireworks within city boundaries, make sure to check the map and plan accordingly.