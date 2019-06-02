Photo Gallery: SoJo Summerfest Kicks Off Summer Fun
Jun 02, 2019 09:44AM
● By Justin Adams
The "Bubbleologist" was a popular attraction for kids throughout the day. (Justin Adams/The City Journals)
SoJo Summerfest 2019 [42 Images] Click Any Image To Expand
Liam Williams, from the band Psychedelic Purple, which won the student category of the Battle of the Bands.
Gracelyn Terzo, from the band Psychedelic Purple, which won the student category of the Battle of the Bands.
Alex Redd, from the band Psychedelic Purple, which won the student category of the Battle of the Bands.
All pictures by Justin Adams.