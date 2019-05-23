Holladay and Millcreek set to collaborate on 3900 South reconstruction

Justin Adams | [email protected]

They say good fences make good neighbors. In that case, it’s a good thing the “fence” separating the neighboring cities of Holladay and Millcreek is about to get a makeover.

The proverbial fence between Holladay and Millcreek is 3900 South, a street which currently needs some work. Holladay City describes it has having “failing asphalt conditions” on a page of the city’s website dedicated to the project.

“As you know, the pavement conditions are, I dare say, horrid. I think most people recognize that,” said Jason Green, the project manager, at a Holladay public hearing on Thursday, May 2.

In addition to a total reconstruction of the road (from I-215 to 2300 East), the project also envisions the corridor becoming an “active transportation street.” This means there will be continuous sidewalks on both sides of the street, bike lanes, and improved transit connectivity.

All told, the project’s price tag comes to about $8.7 million. Residents of Holladay and Millcreek won’t be footing the bill though. All of the funds are coming from federal and county grants.

Because federal funds are involved, the design review process takes a little longer as they have to ensure the project won’t negatively impact the environment or any historic sites. That phase should be completed this summer, after which the cities will contract a firm to come up with a detailed design plan. That final design phase is estimated to extend through spring of next year, with construction starting in summer of 2020.

The initial project details were warmly received by residents who attended the Holladay public hearing.

“Thank you so much for doing this. This is badly needed,” said Cheryl Groot.

Some concerns brought up by residents were parking regulations, speed limits and whether the project will extend past their property line.

Green said that where parking is currently allowed on the street, they will try to maintain that right.

As far as property lines, he said the goal is to keep the project within the city’s right of way. “We’re more or less accommodating to that with a few minor areas,” he said.

Residents with questions about the project can email [email protected] or call 801-509-6639.