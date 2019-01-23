Calling all artists for South Salt Lake's 2019 Mural Fest

commissioned thirteen artists to create large-scale public art pieces on businesses around the city. Once complete, the new artwork was celebrated with Mural Fest, a community event that brought everyone together for food, live music and local art.



South Salt Lake's Mural Fest is back for its second year, and it's in need of some artists. Last year , the South Salt Lake Arts CouncilThe event was such a success that it's back for year two. This year's Mural Fest is happening on Saturday, May 11. The deadline for artists to submit applications to participate is this Friday, January 25.There is also an application for local business owners who are interested in letting their buildings be the artists' canvas for the murals.