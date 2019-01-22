Cottonwood Heights city council meetings now available on YouTube

By Cassie Goff | cassie@mycityjournals.com

The Cottonwood Heights City Council has held their city council meetings weekly for years; occurring every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., sometimes lasting until the early hours of the next morning.

On Dec. 18, the city council voted unanimously to change that schedule with Ordinance 312. In 2019, the city council will hold two city council meetings per month, every first and third Tuesday of the month, beginning at 5 p.m.

All of the city council meetings will now be streaming live on YouTube. The link can be found on the city’s website or through their social media pages (specifically Facebook or Twitter). The live streams will also be archived on the city’s YouTube channel so residents can go back and watch the highlights.

“The live stream is a great way for citizens who are not able to attend meetings in person to stay informed and get involved in local government,” said Public Information Officer Dan Metcalf.

Generally, there are two separate sessions within the city council meetings: the work session and business session. The work sessions begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday nights and are held in the conference room at city hall (2277 Bengal Blvd.). Two hours after the work sessions, the business sessions begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers. Business sessions are where residents can voice their opinions and concerns during the allocated time for public comment. The council will listen to all comments but will only listen. Public comment sessions are not intended to be a two-way dialogue between residents and the city council. Usually, once a comment is heard, it is noted and passed to the appropriate leader or city staff member to follow up with the resident.

In addition to the new live streams, audio recordings are available to stream on Mixlr for all city meetings, including each session of the city council meetings, planning commission meetings, retreats and the Community Development and Renewal Agency (CDRA) meetings. Audio recordings are archived for years. As of publication, the oldest meeting archived available to stream is from 2016.