Derek Maxfield is new West Jordan Fire Chief

By Erin Dixon | erin@mycityjournals.com

Derek Maxfield was sworn in as West Jordan Fire Chief on Jan. 10.

Maxfield has worked as a firefighter for 20 years. His career led him through paramedic school, station captain, battalion captain and the fire marshal’s office. In addition to his practical experience, he also has a master’s of public administration from Brigham Young University.

Though brand new to West Jordan, Maxfield feels prepared for his role.

“I spent the last five years working with [the chief] more in an administrative role and working with the budget and personnel issues, a lot of that kind of stuff,” he said.

Most of his responsibilities will keep him in the office, working with city administration and council. A fire chief only goes on scene if it there is a significant problem.

Last year, the city increased property taxes by 18 percent. The funds from that increase have been used for public safety, including new firefighters and fire equipment.

“I feel like the West Jordan Fire Department is in a good spot right now,” Maxfield said. “That increase of nine firefighters was extremely helpful; it really helps our staffing and our crews to effectively get the job done.”

Those additional nine positions have been filled, and there is new equipment on the way replacing outdated vehicles.

“We’ve got a new ladder truck that is currently being built,” he said. “We’re looking at purchasing another engine. Then we’re in the process of ordering two new ambulances.”

The city council was very complimentary in its acceptance of Maxfield as fire chief.

“It is my pleasure to recommend the hiring of Derek Maxfield as the next fire chief of the city of West Jordan,” said David Brickey, city manager. “Chief Maxfield is a third generation firefighter, raised in the state of Utah and someone we’re damn lucky to get,”

There’s a lot of excitement to bring Maxfield over. “We are thrilled to have him join us,” Councilmember Chris McConnehey said.