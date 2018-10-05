Silverwolf wins gold medal at Pan Am games

By Greg James | gregj@mycityjournals.com

As a member of the United States Junior Olympic Team Riverton’s Dylan Gregerson traveled to Fortaleza, Brazil, and captured not one but two gold medals.

Gregerson qualified to be part of the Greco-Roman team in June at the world team trials in Indiana. His second-place finish at the trials earned him a spot as an alternate on the team; he was later asked to participate in the Junior Pan Am games this fall.

“It feels awesome,” he said. “I went down there determined to win a gold medal in greco, and when I had the opportunity to go in freestyle too, I thought I would do what I can. It turns out that it was awesome.”.

He wrestled in the Greco pool at 63 kilograms. In the championship match against Irving Salazar Cabrera from Mexico, he jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead and then maintained his advantage for the remainder of the match for the victory.

Gregerson’s greco semifinal match was not nearly as close. He defeated Pablo Palma Monoz from Chille 11-0.

In all, he wrestled four matches in the Greco tournament, and his opponents only scored four points.

Greco-Roman wrestling has been included in the modern Olympics since 1896. It is the style of wrestling most practiced worldwide. It forbids holds below the waist. This restriction places an emphasis on throws because tripping or grabbing at your opponents legs is prohibited.

Gregerson also captured gold at 61 kilograms in freestyle wrestling.

“It was good to know that I can also wrestle with my legs,” Gregerson said.

His freestyle championship match did not make it out of the first period. He outscored Marco Palmero from Canada 10-0 a tech fall (technical knockout).

Freestyle is what is used at high school wrestling matches around the state. Leg holds are permitted. Gregerson showed his versatility being the only wrestler at his weight to participate in both tournament styles.

The United States team won nine gold medals in freestyle and captured the team championship. The team title was third of the tournament, as it also captured gold in Greco and womens wrestling brackets.

“It was fun, and we went to the beach once,” Gregerson said. “I was glad I got to experience it. Brazil is a different place. I have been working at this since seventh grade. I am dedicated to my sport.”

He has three brothers and is currently a freshman at Utah Valley University studying business management.. He is part of the Wolverines’ wrestling program and is training this season with the team. At press time, he was unsure if he might redshirt this season.

Next season, he will participate in the u23 division (a move up in age division). He wants to make the world team along with his college commitment. He said he trains twice a day five days a week.

“I got to make a lot of new friends, and I had some great coaches,” he said. “It was awesome to hold the American flag. I did not understand it at first, but then I realized that I was representing my country. It was awesome.”







