Park Madness profile: Fitts Park

Jul 05, 2018 09:38AM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

I have to be honest, I wans’t expecting much from this park. Not only had I never been there before, I’d never even heard of Fitts Park before. But I was pleasantly surprised by what I found. Fitts Park is small, but it’s smart. Its two new playgrounds are enclosed by a fence so parents can let their kids run free without as much of a worry that they’ll wander off. The playgrounds are also covered by an awning that keeps them shady and cool. I really wish the playgrounds of my childhood that. Like many of the other parks on this list, Fitts Park also has a scenic creek running through it (Mill Creek).