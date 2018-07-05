Park Madness profile: Memory Grove Park

Just a few minutes walk away from the busy center of Salt Lake City is Memory Grove Park, a small but pristine and secluded shady park space. There’s no pavilions or playgrounds so it may not be the best park for families with young children. But it may in fact be the best park for people with dogs. There’s not a ton of off-leash dog parks in the city, but Memory Grove is one of them. Pretty much any time you go there, you’re likely to see a bunch of dogs running through the grass or walking through City Creek. Speaking of which, the park can double as a trailhead to access the City Creek Canyon for dog-walkers, bikers and runners.







Memory Grove Park is the #1 seed in the Park Madness tournament , posting a valley-best 4.7 star rating based on 601 reviews on Google.