Don't delay-register for preschool today

The Granite Early Childhood preschool classroom generally runs from 9 a.m.-noon and 12:45-3:45 p.m. (Jessica Ivins/City Journals)

By Jessica Ivins



Granite School District is ready for preschool registration according to Nanette Barnes, the assistant director of Preschool Services.

“It is not too early to register,” she said. Preschool registration is on a first come, first served basis. Preschool is different than public school because space is limited.

“If you wait to register for preschool in August it will have been full for months,” she added.

There is no reason to wait. If you live in a Title I school boundary the registration fee and tuition are waived.

“Preschools at Moss, Roosevelt, Wilson and Lincoln fill up so quickly that there becomes a wait list. If space allows, children will have to go to a different school until an opening becomes available,” said Barnes.

Granite School District teaches students of all abilities, from demonstrated average students to developmentally delayed students. Some children that are labeled as at-risk children may qualify for free preschool services. Preschool services are necessary to close the achievement gap for these at-risk children.

Ricardo Rusca’s 5-year-old son, Ricky, has attended the program for two years. He has a speech delay and receives services twice a week while at preschool. Rusca said, “I really appreciate every teacher there and my son loves school. If he didn’t go, it would have been a whole different story for him.” Ricky is improving and will move on to kindergarten next year.

Online registration is easy. If parents do not have home computers available there are computers in the district building located at 2500 S. State St. Receptionists are available to help parent(s) or guardians who may need help navigating the website. Remember, registration cannot be finalized until the office receives the child’s birth certificate and Utah immunization record.

Programs are available for 3- and 4-year-olds. Parents are encouraged to help in the classroom, and this will lower tuition. Children must be 3 on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible. 3-year-olds attend two days per week for 1.5 hours. Four-year-olds attend four days per week for three hours.

Granite School District’s preschool is a high-quality preschool program that is affordable for families even if they are not in a Title I boundary. The registration for the 2018–2019 school year is a non-refundable $40 fee due at the time of registration. Registration ranges from $125-–$190 per month dependent upon whether a parent helps in the classroom 9–14 times per year.

Scholarships are available for families who qualify for free or reduced school lunch.

The program is a supportive environment that aligns with Utah State Early Childhood standards. Teacher-to-student ratio is an unprecedented 1:10. Students are expected to leave well prepared for kindergarten. They achieve at or above state academic levels. All preschool classrooms use research-based curriculum. Centers are taught to each child’s developmental level.

Parent volunteers help on a monthly basis. Centers also have books and writing tools. Focus at centers are on the theme and vocabulary words of the month. Students will get practice with turn taking and problem solving at centers. The curriculum also covers learning to write letters and numbers.

The website www.graniteschools.org/preschool/ has registration info, a list of Title I schools, and a preschool district boundary map. Contact Granite School District Early Childhood Preschool if you have any questions at (385) 646-4672.