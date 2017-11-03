Skip to main content

City council says yes to three new ambulances

Nov 03, 2017 12:58PM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Gallery: NEW ambulances [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Holly Vasic | h.vasic@mycityjournals.com

It is time for an important part of the South Salt Lake City Fire Department team to retire—the ambulances. After some 15,533 runs, these emergency vehicles are ready to rest. 

Lucikly, the city council approved the purchase of three new ambulances for the City of South Salt Lake. 

Battalion Chief Jason Nicholl is thrilled about the acquisition though he is grateful for the service the current ones have provided. The new emergency vehicles will be delivered in 40 days after the official purchase from North Carolina. 

“Fleet did a great job keeping the vehicles on the road and safe and that sort of thing, but the longer you push things the more things fall into disrepair. Not because they’re being abused, not because they’re bad, things just get old and break. And that’s what happened,” Nicholl explained. 

Originally the medical division was hoping to update the current emergency vehicles but once they investigated the project further they realized updating was not the best option nor was it cost effective. 

Fortunately, three ambulances had been built for another owner, but the sale never went through. During a meeting with the ambulance dealer, it was discovered these vehicles were available. The company was eager to get them off their lot and gave the city a great deal. Thus the cost of the discounted new ambulances became more financially reasonable then refurbishing the old ones. 

“They’re 2015 units, they’re brand new. The way commercial vehicle work is they are considered new until they go into service,” Nicholl said. Once the city receives the vehicles and the Utah Department of Transportation certifies them for service then the warranty begins which will also save money on maintenance. 

The fleet director and Nicholl did an onsite inspection to make sure the new ambulances will be what the city needs. “We were able to identify some things that needed to be altered for them to be effective for us,” Nicholl said. The adjustments were minor and Nicholl can’t wait for the new vehicles to arrive. 

Currently, two emergency vehicles are in use and one is kept as backup. They are rotated so each gets a turn being backup giving all of them similar depreciation. Nicholl said that having three ambulances is OK for now. 

“Today we don’t need four, today we need three. But with the homeless resource center moving into South Salt Lake and many of the other changes the call volume is going through the roof,” he said.

Nicholl assumed that in the next six months to a year another ambulance purchase will be necessary, which means going back to the city council to request it. 

Today, News

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Orchid Show

    11/04/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Utah Orchid Society for a dazzling display of both common and exotic orchid varieties. S...

  • Garden Adventures - Squishy Squash

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Did you know that squash are actually fruits and NOT vegetables? Learn more about squash and disc...

  • Orchid Show

    11/05/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Utah Orchid Society for a dazzling display of both common and exotic orchid varieties. S...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/09/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Frontiers of Science

    11/09/2017
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    Frontiers of Science featuring, Francis R. McAllister Thursday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m.

  • Instruction Classes

    11/09/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Orchid Show

    11/04/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Utah Orchid Society for a dazzling display of both common and exotic orchid varieties. S...

  • Garden Adventures - Squishy Squash

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Did you know that squash are actually fruits and NOT vegetables? Learn more about squash and disc...

  • Orchid Show

    11/05/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Utah Orchid Society for a dazzling display of both common and exotic orchid varieties. S...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/06/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/07/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • The Aspire Institute to host Advanced Business Practices Workshop For Remodelers and Residential GC’s

    11/07/2017
    09:00AM — 04:15PM

    Leading building industry business coach and educator, The Aspire Institute, will present a one-d...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/08/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/09/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Frontiers of Science

    11/09/2017
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    Frontiers of Science featuring, Francis R. McAllister Thursday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m.

  • Instruction Classes

    11/09/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/10/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/10/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/11/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • Intermountain Train Expo

    11/11/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Entertainment for the entire family! Tons of hands-on activities including boxcar races, demoliti...

  • Garden Adventures - Fantastic Fall Foliage

    11/11/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Have you ever wondered why green leaves change to red, yellow, orange, and brown in the fall? Joi...

  • Grief and The Holidays

    11/11/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Caring Connections: A Hope and Comfort in Grief Program will hold its annual Grief and the Holida...

  • Intermountain Train Expo

    11/12/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Entertainment for the entire family! Tons of hands-on activities including boxcar races, demoliti...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/13/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/14/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/15/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Breaking Bread

    11/15/2017
    06:30PM — 09:00PM

    The International Rescue Committee (IRC) cordially invites you to join us at Breaking Bread, an e...

  • FALL REVIVAL

    11/15/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    FALL REVIVAL with Rome Wager, God's Cowboy. November 15-19 Wed through Saturday, 15th through 1...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/16/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FALL REVIVAL

    11/16/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    FALL REVIVAL with Rome Wager, God's Cowboy. November 15-19 Wed through Saturday, 15th through 1...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/16/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/17/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/17/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FALL REVIVAL

    11/17/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    FALL REVIVAL with Rome Wager, God's Cowboy. November 15-19 Wed through Saturday, 15th through 1...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/18/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FALL REVIVAL

    11/18/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    FALL REVIVAL with Rome Wager, God's Cowboy. November 15-19 Wed through Saturday, 15th through 1...

  • FALL REVIVAL

    11/19/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    FALL REVIVAL with Rome Wager, God's Cowboy. November 15-19 Wed through Saturday, 15th through 1...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/20/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/21/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/22/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/22/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/23/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/23/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/24/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/24/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

Online Edition
Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Valley Journals