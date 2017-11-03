Skip to main content

Cottonwood girls soccer wraps up season with a big win, its first in region play

Nov 03, 2017 12:47PM ● Published by Brian Shaw

The Cottonwood Colts girls soccer team poses for a team picture. (Photo/Dominic Militello)

Gallery: Soccer [2 Images] Click any image to expand.

The season for the Cottonwood Colts girls soccer team may not have gone according to plan. But, being in a new region rife with teams like Timpview and Brighton proved to be the Colts undoing. 

In the season finale, however, the Colts snapped a long winless streak in region play to win 2-1 October 3 over Jordan. Senior Nixie Hernandez—one of only a small portion of upperclassmen—scored in the first half to give Cottonwood a 1-0 lead. 

Then in the second half, senior Jaylie Montoya doubled for the Colts, giving head coach Dominic Militello his first region win in 2017 and sending the Colts out with a victory. 

“It was something we’ve been working for all season,” said Militello. “It was rewarding not just for me, but definitely for the girls because we hit some bumps in the road.” 

For Cottonwood, it was a nice finish to a rough season, according to Militello. The game winner was Montoya’s seventh goal, leading all Colts scorers. Hernandez wasn’t far behind Montoya, tallying five times in her final year at the school. 

What Militello is excited about though is that he had four other underclassmen—two juniors and two freshmen, including Makayla, the younger sister of Jaylie—score three goals apiece on the season, giving Cottonwood a lot to look forward to next year. 

“We had at one point started three freshmen this year,” added Militello. “We actually had one freshman, Makayla Montoya, the sister of departing Jaylie, who actually played high school varsity soccer at age 14. We’re really excited for her future.” 

This year was promising at the outset for Cottonwood’s girls squad. Two months after starting out their preseason with so much promise and three preseason wins, the Colts faced the stark reality of having to play so many underclassmen—including the aforementioned freshmen—often against squads laden with veteran players. 

Cottonwood wrapped up the month of September on the losing end of two 6-0 thrashings by Alta and Corner Canyon. The Colts played Timpview and Brighton tough, however, losing 4-1 each time they played those two schools. And then came the game to wrap up the season against Jordan, a game in which Militello said the Colts played their best match of the year. 

And so while this season may have not turned out like Militello or his team planned, they certainly have plenty of players returning and lots to look forward to in 2018. 

“We have a good core to build from here and with the graduation of seven seniors including our two senior goalkeepers, we will need to find a goalie for next year.” 

Sports, Today

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Orchid Show

    11/04/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Utah Orchid Society for a dazzling display of both common and exotic orchid varieties. S...

  • Garden Adventures - Squishy Squash

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Did you know that squash are actually fruits and NOT vegetables? Learn more about squash and disc...

  • Orchid Show

    11/05/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Utah Orchid Society for a dazzling display of both common and exotic orchid varieties. S...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/09/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Frontiers of Science

    11/09/2017
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    Frontiers of Science featuring, Francis R. McAllister Thursday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m.

  • Instruction Classes

    11/09/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Orchid Show

    11/04/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Utah Orchid Society for a dazzling display of both common and exotic orchid varieties. S...

  • Garden Adventures - Squishy Squash

    11/04/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Did you know that squash are actually fruits and NOT vegetables? Learn more about squash and disc...

  • Orchid Show

    11/05/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join the Utah Orchid Society for a dazzling display of both common and exotic orchid varieties. S...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/06/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/07/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • The Aspire Institute to host Advanced Business Practices Workshop For Remodelers and Residential GC’s

    11/07/2017
    09:00AM — 04:15PM

    Leading building industry business coach and educator, The Aspire Institute, will present a one-d...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/08/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/09/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Salt Lake City Sales Job Fair

    11/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    Salt Lake City Professional Career Event - Sales & Management Specific HireLive is a national ...

  • Frontiers of Science

    11/09/2017
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    Frontiers of Science featuring, Francis R. McAllister Thursday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m.

  • Instruction Classes

    11/09/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/10/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/10/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/11/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • Intermountain Train Expo

    11/11/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Entertainment for the entire family! Tons of hands-on activities including boxcar races, demoliti...

  • Garden Adventures - Fantastic Fall Foliage

    11/11/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Have you ever wondered why green leaves change to red, yellow, orange, and brown in the fall? Joi...

  • Grief and The Holidays

    11/11/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Caring Connections: A Hope and Comfort in Grief Program will hold its annual Grief and the Holida...

  • Intermountain Train Expo

    11/12/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Entertainment for the entire family! Tons of hands-on activities including boxcar races, demoliti...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/13/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/14/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/15/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Breaking Bread

    11/15/2017
    06:30PM — 09:00PM

    The International Rescue Committee (IRC) cordially invites you to join us at Breaking Bread, an e...

  • FALL REVIVAL

    11/15/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    FALL REVIVAL with Rome Wager, God's Cowboy. November 15-19 Wed through Saturday, 15th through 1...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/16/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FALL REVIVAL

    11/16/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    FALL REVIVAL with Rome Wager, God's Cowboy. November 15-19 Wed through Saturday, 15th through 1...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/16/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/17/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/17/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FALL REVIVAL

    11/17/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    FALL REVIVAL with Rome Wager, God's Cowboy. November 15-19 Wed through Saturday, 15th through 1...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/18/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FALL REVIVAL

    11/18/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    FALL REVIVAL with Rome Wager, God's Cowboy. November 15-19 Wed through Saturday, 15th through 1...

  • FALL REVIVAL

    11/19/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    FALL REVIVAL with Rome Wager, God's Cowboy. November 15-19 Wed through Saturday, 15th through 1...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/20/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/21/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/22/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/22/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/23/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • Instruction Classes

    11/23/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Utah launch For "Trend City Buzz"

    11/24/2017
    08:00AM

    Move Over... Amazon, Walmart, Target & others... We are introducing the most powerful, innovativ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/24/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

Online Edition
Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Valley Journals