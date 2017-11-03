Cottonwood girls soccer wraps up season with a big win, its first in region play

Nov 03, 2017 12:47PM ● Published by Brian Shaw

The Cottonwood Colts girls soccer team poses for a team picture. (Photo/Dominic Militello)

The season for the Cottonwood Colts girls soccer team may not have gone according to plan. But, being in a new region rife with teams like Timpview and Brighton proved to be the Colts undoing.

In the season finale, however, the Colts snapped a long winless streak in region play to win 2-1 October 3 over Jordan. Senior Nixie Hernandez—one of only a small portion of upperclassmen—scored in the first half to give Cottonwood a 1-0 lead.

Then in the second half, senior Jaylie Montoya doubled for the Colts, giving head coach Dominic Militello his first region win in 2017 and sending the Colts out with a victory.

“It was something we’ve been working for all season,” said Militello. “It was rewarding not just for me, but definitely for the girls because we hit some bumps in the road.”

For Cottonwood, it was a nice finish to a rough season, according to Militello. The game winner was Montoya’s seventh goal, leading all Colts scorers. Hernandez wasn’t far behind Montoya, tallying five times in her final year at the school.

What Militello is excited about though is that he had four other underclassmen—two juniors and two freshmen, including Makayla, the younger sister of Jaylie—score three goals apiece on the season, giving Cottonwood a lot to look forward to next year.

“We had at one point started three freshmen this year,” added Militello. “We actually had one freshman, Makayla Montoya, the sister of departing Jaylie, who actually played high school varsity soccer at age 14. We’re really excited for her future.”

This year was promising at the outset for Cottonwood’s girls squad. Two months after starting out their preseason with so much promise and three preseason wins, the Colts faced the stark reality of having to play so many underclassmen—including the aforementioned freshmen—often against squads laden with veteran players.

Cottonwood wrapped up the month of September on the losing end of two 6-0 thrashings by Alta and Corner Canyon. The Colts played Timpview and Brighton tough, however, losing 4-1 each time they played those two schools. And then came the game to wrap up the season against Jordan, a game in which Militello said the Colts played their best match of the year.

And so while this season may have not turned out like Militello or his team planned, they certainly have plenty of players returning and lots to look forward to in 2018.

“We have a good core to build from here and with the graduation of seven seniors including our two senior goalkeepers, we will need to find a goalie for next year.”