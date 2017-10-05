Skip to main content

Colts volleyball roll through preseason with 9-1 record

Oct 05, 2017 12:02PM ● Published by Brian Shaw

A volleyball player makes a block. (Photo Trisha Gold)

The Cottonwood Colts volleyball team had a rough season in 2016. They didn’t win many games, they didn’t make the postseason and they struggled throughout region play. 

That has not been the case during the 2017 season in which the Colts are 9-1. In most cases, Cottonwood has been so superior to other teams that matches don’t go beyond two games.  

Opening the season on Aug, 29 against West Jordan, the Colts eked out a 25-22 victory before winning three games to one to move their record to 1-0 overall. 

As the preseason went on the Colts then played in the Hunter Tournament on Sept. 9, taking wins against schools such as Millard, Highland, Olympus and Cyprus. 

The only actual blemish on the Colts stellar record thus far was a 2-1 loss to host Hunter at the Hunter Tournament. But, even that showdown proved Cottonwood is a team to watch out for as region play approaches. 

The Colts fell behind on Sept. 9, losing the first game against Hunter 26-24. Yet the Colts stormed back in game two, winning handily by the score of 25-10 which set up the third and decisive game. 

In that game, Hunter came from behind to win by the obligatory two-point margin, 17-15, in yet another game that went to the wire. 

Nonetheless, the Colts finished with an 8-1 record at Hunter’s tournament, good for second place, some bragging rights and a nice finalist’s trophy to take back home to Cottonwood and place in the trophy case. 

As region play begins on Sept. 14, the Colts will find themselves in a new league rife with teams like Corner Canyon, Brighton and Alta—to name a few. 

While the challenge is great for Cottonwood, having a preseason like the one the Colts had bodes well for them— the next goal being a trip to state, the likes of which hasn’t been accomplished since 2014.  

