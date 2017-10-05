Team AJD captures city rec softball league title

Oct 05, 2017 10:38AM ● Published by Brian Shaw

Team AJD took first as both league and tournament champion of the South Salt Lake adult softball league. (Dustin Permann/South Salt Lake)

Gallery: Team AJD [9 Images] Click any image to expand.

South Salt Lake adult softball came back—in a big way this summer, according to Dustin Permann, recreation coordinator.

“This summer’s league was a huge hit, with 12 teams taking to the field at Central Park,” he added. By comparison, the league fielded six teams last year.

The Recreation Department has hosted a softball league for many years, but it took a hiatus for several years while transitioning from Paul Workman Park to Central Park.

And so while expanding a number of other programs, including their soccer, volleyball and pickleball programs at Central Park, the new softball league utilizes a 5x5x5 game format, which allows teams of five to play—taking to the infield, outfield, and batter’s box, respectively.

This year’s league was a reminder of how many adults enjoy playing the sport with friends, family and co-workers, according to Permann.

“The league is a different format than your standard league, and the adaptations cater to smaller teams and beginners,” added Permann.

Permann and Tony Fabela, a longtime city employee, said that they have been committed to making a first-rate league and getting the ball field into premium shape, which was helped by a new irrigation system at Central Park.

This year’s league champion was AJD, with team captain Mark Montoya, a SSL Public Works employee, heading up the squad. It marked the first year that AJD captured the title, according to Permann.

Team Booya, a new team which completed the season with an undefeated record finished as the tournament runner-up.

Last year, the city’s Public Works team won the tournament in similar fashion even though it finished second in the league. It’s been done before. For the record, Public Works finished in third place in the league standings this time around.

These leagues are made possible only by the initiative and support from residents. If you have an idea for a recreation activity or league you would like to see, please contact Dustin Permann at (801) 412-3209.