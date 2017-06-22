Otto touches the clouds as pole vaulting record holder



Jun 22, 2017 12:08PM, Published by Travis Barton, Categories: Sports, Today

Gracie Otto set the 4A state record in the pole vault at the state championships in May by reaching 10-feet 3-inches. It was a height she had never reached before in practice. (Marie Otto)

