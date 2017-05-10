Skate park receives state level award

“I'm so excited about the skate park, I think it's such a booming success, and I’m really happy and proud to have it recognized at our state level,” said the city’s Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Astill.





Officials from the UPRA presented the award during a city council meeting on March 28. The membership association gathers each year to recognize facilities and programs for their excellence with UPRA President Derric Rykert saying they love to see what’s happening throughout Utah.





“Josh Scheuerman worked on that with us for years, and I don't know of anybody's project that went on that long that finally came about,” Astill said.





“To find a way to fund that and to make it happen, oftentimes is not an easy thing,” Rykert said. “So, to see you accomplish this as a city, it’s exciting for us as an organization to see the support your parks and recreation department has from you as a city council.”





