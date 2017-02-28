Sidewalk to improve safety for school children

“The kids right now walk in the middle of the street willy nilly so we’re going to hopefully redirect them onto the sidewalk,” said Roger Rappleye, the WVC design engineer who is designing the project.



“Kids are walking in the gutter, on the asphalt, they’re right next to the traffic… I would love to see the kids off the street. I’m super excited about it,” said nearby resident Kevin Barr, whose son goes to Hillsdale and will most likely walk to West Lake along Tess Avenue.



Johnson said the subdivision located there was built in the 60s with no sidewalk. Ten feet beyond the curb and gutter was reserved as a public right of way. With that, Johnson explained, they’re not buying the property but putting a sidewalk on the public right of way.

