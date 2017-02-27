Skip to main content

Hillcrest High students paint Syrian children’s portraits

Feb 27, 2017 01:37PM, Published by Julie Slama, Categories: Education, Today

Hillcrest High School art students paint portraits of Syrian refugee orphans and through Memory Project the children received the personal keepsakes. (Kari Bennett/Hillcrest High School)

By Julie Slama | julie@mycityjournals.com
 
Hillcrest High School junior Brady Hartog was excited to paint a portrait of a Syrian refugee girl as a class project.
 
“It was a new experience to make a portrait of someone on the other side of the world, to connect to them was appealing and intriguing,” he said.
 
Brady and 23 other students in Hillcrest’s advanced placement and international baccalaureate programs decided to participate in painting portraits of Syrian refugees in conjunction with an organization called the Memory Project. 
 
The Memory Project gave Hillcrest students photographs to paint, then the students gave The Memory Project the portraits to deliver to the children.  The high school students then received a video of the children receiving their artwork.
 
Hillcrest art teacher Kari Bennett said her students chose to work with Syrian children.
 
“When I asked if anyone was interested in doing the Memory Project, it was anonymous.  Last year, we painted Ethiopian orphans.  When I gave them the choice of countries, the students chose Syria,” she said.
 
First, the students learned about the situation in Syria.
 
“Part of the IB curriculum is connecting to the world so they shared with the class the lead up of the country’s civil war, the conditions of these refugees and where the 2.7 million refugees are taking refuge,” she said.
 
Then Bennett had her students learn more about painting portraits from which colors to use to shadowing and proportions. Several worked in watercolor, some tried oil paints and others chose colored pencils.
 
Although the portraits, which were sent in 9-inch by 12-inch plastic sleeves in early 2017 would be given to the children, Hillcrest students photographed their work beforehand so it could be used in their portfolios as well as a memento of helping “brighten a child’s day and reminding them there are people in the world who care about them,” she said.
 
“We allowed some liberties with the portraits such as if there is a scar, students could eliminate it, or if the colors were dull, we’d allow them to use bright colors to give them a nice portrait.  They need a little more color in their lives,” Bennett said.
 
When the Hillcrest students received the 30 photographs of the students from Memory Project, she laid out them out so students could study the children.  Then, they were allowed to select one and “spend time over Christmas with them,” she said.
 
“I wanted them to consider their situation and what this portrait will mean to them.  By far these have been the most successful since they invested the time and made that connection,” Bennett said.
 
Brady picked nine-year-old Aleppo, who likes the color red.  That was the only information Memory Project shares with the artists.
 
But Brady saw more.
 
“I picked Aleppo for her intriguing expression; she is half smiling.  I studied her so I felt I got to know her personally.  I found myself doing that expression.  Facial expressions are a universal language so I began to understand her,” he said.
 
Then, he began to sketch her and experiment with colors and proportions.  He said he learned drawing children was “completely different in proportions than adults I’ve been drawing.”
 
Brady also said he learned her skin tone was different than others he has been used to drawing in this part of the world.
 
“I needed to use different colors and blend them to create her skin tone. I made a few preliminary sketches where she was too skinny or too old or her eyes weren’t right.  As I understood her circumstances in Syria, I could see her apart form both common humanity and see her expression as a bit of joy,” Brady said.
 
After he began his final version, it took him about eight hours to complete it.
 
“The best part was not for my personal artistic work, but for the job it will bring to the heritage of others and that it may be kept in her family for generations to cherish,” he said.

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    02/27/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    03/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • The Crucible

    03/02/2017
    07:00PM

    Juan Diego Catholic High School Theatre Department presents, The Crucible. March 2,3,4 and 6th. N...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    03/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • The Crucible

    03/03/2017
    07:00PM

    Juan Diego Catholic High School Theatre Department presents, The Crucible. March 2,3,4 and 6th. N...

  • The Crucible

    03/04/2017
    07:00PM

    Juan Diego Catholic High School Theatre Department presents, The Crucible. March 2,3,4 and 6th. N...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    02/27/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Broadview University Career Showcase

    02/28/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    You may know what you want to do for your career, but you may not know what knowledge and skills ...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    03/01/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • The Crucible

    03/02/2017
    07:00PM

    Juan Diego Catholic High School Theatre Department presents, The Crucible. March 2,3,4 and 6th. N...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    03/03/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • The Crucible

    03/03/2017
    07:00PM

    Juan Diego Catholic High School Theatre Department presents, The Crucible. March 2,3,4 and 6th. N...

  • The Crucible

    03/04/2017
    07:00PM

    Juan Diego Catholic High School Theatre Department presents, The Crucible. March 2,3,4 and 6th. N...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    03/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Overcoming Fear Workshop

    03/07/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    When you think about who you want to become, do you feel overwhelmed and a little hopeless? Do yo...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    03/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Murray Canal Trail Open House

    03/08/2017
    05:30PM — 07:30PM

    Murray City is planning to construct a new recreation trail along the Jordan and Salt Lake Canal...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    03/10/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    03/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Relationship Workshop

    03/14/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    How easy is it for you to be happy if your important relationships are tense or brittle? If I had...

  • Seasonal Superfoods

    03/14/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Your body is a tool to make you happy—to feel joy, passion, and creativity. It functions on the f...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    03/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    03/17/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • John & Sherlene Garahana's Birthday Party

    03/18/2017
    11:00AM — 01:00PM

    Please join us in celebrating John & Sherlene's birthdays

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    03/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals