Feb 22, 2017 04:03PM, Published by Julie Slama, Categories: Education, Today

During a seven-school prevention education forum, American Preparatory Academy students performed a dance to the 1970s disco song, “YMCA,” with changed lyrics to give the message, “stay in school.” (Julie Slama/City Journals)

Gallery: Students lead presentations about prevention education [2 Images] Click any image to expand.