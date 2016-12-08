Skip to main content

With community support, WVC honors Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Dec 08, 2016 03:28PM, Published by Travis Barton, Categories: News, Today

Silent witnesses adorned the city hall lobby as West Valley City honored Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

By Travis Barton | travis@mycityjournals.com


West Valley City capped off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with its annual Shine a Light, Be a Light program on Oct. 25 at city hall. Prior to the program, city officials—including the entire Victim Services department—held signs and balloons in front of city hall for passersby to honk and wave in their support. 

The event was commemorated with Mayor Ron Bigelow’s proclamation officially making October Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 

“We as a community must recognize the scope of this social problem and work together to create a community which does not tolerate domestic violence,” Bigelow read from the proclamation. 

Rachelle Hill, Victim Services coordinator, said the week is meant to promote awareness so “victims can be aware of resources, communities can be aware that it’s a problem and defenders can be aware it’s taken seriously.”

“Keeping domestic violence a secret only gives it more power,” Hill said during the program. 

West Valley City and its police department have aimed to make domestic violence a main priority. In 2015 WVCPD initiated a special victims unit along with the “Start by Believing” campaign, which focuses on the public’s response to sexual assault. 

WVCPD have also tackled sexual assault through the Trauma Informed Victim Interview (TIVI), where sexual assault investigators are specially trained to help victims recall their experiences. 

In 2014, Russo said 50 percent of all aggravated assaults in West Valley City were domestic violence related while that rate dropped to 36 percent in 2015.  

“What I ask from everyone is don’t stand idly by, don’t ignore this hidden problem…offer support, there is help out there,” Russo said. 

Victim Services is the city department designed to provide that next step of assistance. Hill said they need the public to refer people to their office. She added their office is sometimes associated with the police and the prosecution so people assume they’re trying to “throw their loved ones in jail.”

“Our role is to support victims wherever they are, to go over resources and let them make whatever decision is best for them,” Hill said. 

With the Start by Believing campaign and the TIVI protocol underway, Hill said the next step in helping victims is embracing the conversation. 

“I hope one day it’s a normal conversation that somebody can come to me and say ‘I’m being abused by my partner,’ and you can talk about it openly, that they have choices and options,” Hill said. “I think by removing that stigma, then we’ll be able to really make progress.” 

It’s a stigma Hill hopes will disappear over time as the next generation grows up with more awareness about the issue. 

“Kids will start to learn, ‘hey this isn’t right,’ and hopefully we’ll grow out of it,” Hill said. 

Between Oct. 24 to 27 the city hall lobby was adorned with cardboard cutouts of red silhouettes representing 52 victims of domestic violence in the community such as Kahaloni, a five-year-old girl who was killed by her mother’s husband in 2003 and Amy, 30, who had shared fears about her husband with friends and returned home to be shot and killed by him in 2002. 

“They’re real people…they were the message of nobody knew how to help,” Hill said. “I hope people take more seriously that all of this could happen, that I have a loved one and I don’t want them to be a silent witness.”

Since 2000, the Utah Department of Health Violence and Injury Prevention reported that at least 42 percent of homicides in Utah have been domestic violence related. Hill said one way to help victims is by supporting community partners such as food pantries, shelters or assisting with rent. 

“Rent is expensive so we have victims who leave, stay in shelters and then can never afford a place to get out on their own,” Hill said.   

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    12/08/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • Glass Art Show

    12/08/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • We have WhipKits!

    12/08/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    12/08/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    12/08/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    12/08/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Jammy Time

    12/08/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/09/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Glass Art Show

    12/09/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • We have WhipKits!

    12/09/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    12/09/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Glass Art Show

    12/10/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • 1st Annual Creekside Kinderclass Holiday Bazaar

    12/10/2016
    11:00AM — 05:00PM

    The 1st Annual Creekside Kinderclass Holiday Bazaar will be an unforgettable day of winter magic ...

  • Pokemon Club

    12/10/2016
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    For everyone. Come have some Pokémon fun! Bring your Pokémon cards, or 3DS/DS Pokémon games, and ...

  • We have WhipKits!

    12/10/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Glass Art Show

    12/11/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • Wasatch Symphony's Holiday Concert

    12/11/2016
    07:30PM

    Join us on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at 7:30 pm at our new venue for our annual Holiday Concert t...

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    12/12/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/12/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Watercolor Class

    12/12/2016
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Watercolor Class John Fackrell will begin a new 6-week watercolor class from 9:00-12:00 on Monda...

  • Glass Art Show

    12/12/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    12/12/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Ballroom Dance Lessons

    12/12/2016
    01:00PM — 02:00PM

    Kyle and Jackie Kidd will be teaching dance lessons for five weeks at the center starting on Mond...

  • We have WhipKits!

    12/12/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    12/12/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    12/12/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    12/13/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • Glass Art Show

    12/13/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • We have WhipKits!

    12/13/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    12/13/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    12/13/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    12/14/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/14/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Glass Art Show

    12/14/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • We have WhipKits!

    12/14/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    12/14/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Teen Hour

    12/14/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

