The ideal coffee abode Where’s the right Sugar House place for you?

Dec 06, 2016 03:24PM, Published by Lauren Wester, Categories: Today, Local Life

Latte at Sugar House Coffee

By Lauren Wester  |  l.wester@mycityjournals.com


You walk in a coffee shop, books in hand, ready to study, but the noisy crowd and lack of cozy seating ruins your study session. You meet with a friend to catch up, but the coffee shop is so quiet you can hear the person next to you typing on their computer...and they can hear everything you say. 

Finding the wrong coffee shop can wreck your day or your date.

Coffee shops may be perfect for studying, meeting friends, first dates and relaxing, but which Sugar House place matches your needs? We sipped on numerous lattes and people watched to find the perfect coffee abode for you. 


Alchemy Coffee

This Sugar House staple offers a quiet ambience. The mood is low key, creating a calm study environment and a place for relaxed conversation. Although there is a back room for larger groups, the front of the store envelops the cozy and eccentric décor. 

You’ll find Day of the Dead-type décor mixed with velvety chairs, vintage lighting and exposed brick walls. Somehow they made this quirky combination flow effortlessly, lending to a warm and inviting space. 

Another feature we love about Alchemy is their coffee consistency. The frothed milk and balance between bitter and sweet is just right each time they make a beverage. If you’re a slight coffee snob, you won’t be disappointed ordering at Alchemy.

What to order: A flat white or chai frap.

A flat white with cardamom is barista Soren Green’s favorite drink. Alchemy’s flat white is made with half and half in an 8 oz. mug. “It’s the epitome of a nice coffee shop drink and it’s very creamy,” Green said. The cardamom is something Green adds for extra exotic flavor.

The most popular selling drink is their chai frap. It’s blended with chai, banana, honey, cinnamon, milk and ice.

Where the beans are sourced: Salt Lake Roasting Company

Uniqueness: Quirky décor and open mic night every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. M,W,Th,F,Sat., 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tues., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 

Busy Time: 8 to 10 a.m. weekdays, varies on weekends


Jitterbug Coffee Hop

This unique 1950s-themed coffee shop is great for group meetings and playing music. Bruce Holt, owner of Jitterbug Coffee Hop, even has a tower of amps in the corner of the shop with electric guitars ready to go. 

Holt worked for the music industry for 20 years. He showed us pictures of himself with famous musicians, explaining why music was a big part of his shop. “I first got into music when I watched the Beatles play on TV. My parents thought they were radical with their long hair and music, but I loved it,” Holt said.

When we asked how many patrons play the guitars he said as long as they know how to take care of the guitar, they can play. We’re pretty sure he wouldn’t have a problem with you bringing in a guitar of your own as well. 

So if you want to play some music and enjoy good company, the Jitterbug Coffee Hop is the right place to go. 

What to order: The Bug Juice. 

Don’t worry, it’s not real bug juice, but it is a bit of a secret and is off the menu. It’s also their best seller. The bug juice tastes like a rich, smooth latte with a hint of sweetness. We won’t tell you much more because it will ruin the surprise. 

Where the beans are sourced: Star Mountain Roasters

Uniqueness: 1950s diner décor and a music corner

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. M-F, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun.

Busy Time: 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. M-F, varies on Sunday



Red Moose Coffee

When you walk in Red Moose Coffee it feels like you’ve walked into a warm mountain cabin. The place is ideal for meeting up with friends and family, especially out-of-town guests who want the Utah mountain vibe without heading to 8,000 feet. 

“I hope people feel welcomed and that they are having a unique experience. It’s a little hidden here and feels homey and comfortable,” Kaitlyn Pusey, barista at Red Moose Coffee, said. 

People come for the scones and breakfast burritos but stay for the atmosphere and creamy mochas. 

What to order: A cinnamon Americano or Milky Way mocha.

Pusey’s favorite drink at Red Moose Coffee is a cinnamon Americano and the most popular item is the Milky Way mocha. The Milky Way mocha is a latte infused with chocolate, caramel and vanilla. 

Where the beans are sourced: Meridian

Uniqueness: A mountain cabin feel and food made from scratch

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun.

Busy Time: 7 to 10 a.m. M-F, varies on weekends



Sugar House Coffee

You’ll walk into an artsy, bustling shop with big windows and a diverse clientele. This place is perfect for meeting up with friends and studying late at night (they’re open until midnight Mon.-Sat.).  Although Sugar House Coffee is not as quiet as other coffee shops, you’ll find many students studying with headphones or using the occasional live jazz music as background motivation music. 

We’ve seen first dates, reunions, and studying at Sugar House Coffee. Due to the diverse multi-function uses, it can get a bit crowded, but securing your seat, then ordering is worth the step. 

“This is the ‘Cheers’ of coffee shops where everyone knows your name. It’s a community within a community,” Emily Potts, co-owner of Sugar House Coffee, said. Potts continued the legacy of her father, Bob Evans, by keeping Sugar House Coffee a safe place for people to go and enjoy each other’s company. 

What to order: The Rise and Shine smoothie or the Karmel Sutra latte. 

The rise and shine smoothie is Potts’ favorite beverage at Sugar House Coffee. “With cold brew, a vegan protein, peanut butter and chocolate, how can you go wrong,” Potts said. 

The Karmel Sutra is the most popular item and a fan favorite for 14 years. It’s made of caramel, white chocolate, milk and espresso. 

Where the beans are sourced: Rimini

Uniqueness: Open late, kombucha and ginger beer on tap and art gallery on the walls each month

Hours: 6 a.m. to midnight M-F, 7 a.m. to midnight Sat.,
7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sun.

Busy Time: 8:30 to 11 a.m. M-F, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thurs. 

