Skip to main content

Sandy Museum celebrates 29 years

Dec 02, 2016 02:23PM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Today, Local Life

Residents and special guests mingle during the Sandy Museum open house. The museum celebrated 29 years of preserving history. (Kelly Cannon/City Journals)

Gallery: Sandy Museum celebrates 29 years [4 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Kelly Cannon | kelly@mycityjournals.com


The Sandy Museum celebrated 29 years of preserving history during a special extended-hours open house on Oct. 26. The museum, located at 8744 Center St., holds a collection of rare historical items donated from residents. 

The building itself also contains a wealth of history. According to Sherry Slaugh, the director of the Sandy Museum, the building that houses the museum started out as a ZCMI co-op. 

“There were 27 co-ops and there are three left standing. This is one of three. Then it was a men’s social club called the Knights of Pythias. Then it was Jenkins Mortuary and they kept the bodies in the basement,” Slaugh said. “Then it was the fire station for over 40 years. It was an all-volunteer fire department. Then it’s been the museum for 29 years.”

 The museum is full of items, ranging from children’s toys to the pen that was used to sign Sandy into an official city. Slaugh said most of the items were donated by residents. 

“People are just very generous. We have people who say they don’t want their heirlooms to end up on eBay or KSL,” Slaugh said. “They bring them in so everybody could enjoy them.”

The museum celebrated its anniversary by inviting members of the public, as well as Mayor Tom Dolan and members of the city council. 

“We’re just so thrilled that we have the coolest museum around. It’s very eclectic. We decided to give ourselves a party every year. We invite people through media and through social networks. We put out fliers and we just invite people to come,” Slaugh said. “We’re open later in the evenings so people who can’t attend during our regular hours can come in and see their museum.”

One of the rarest items in the collection is a rare Swedish “nyckelharpa,” a musical instrument similar to a fiddle. 

“A man left it at a local boarding house who could not afford his rent,” Slaugh said. “He said when he got enough money to pay for his rent, he’d come back and pick it up and never returned.”

Other items in the museum include a military display with uniforms from every war from World War I through Vietnam. It also has a bayonet taken off of a Japanese rifle. 

“We have the old spinning wheels. We have a beautiful organ that is upstairs from the old Marriot Hotel here in Sandy. It’s very ornate. There are just so many things,” Slaugh said. “One of my favorite things is a little pair of brown leather baby shoes. I have no idea who they belong to. Sometimes people just leave things on our door. We are very fortunate.”     

Sandy Museum history

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/02/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Glass Art Show

    12/02/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • Holiday Boutique Craft Fair and Buffet

    12/02/2016
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    The Holiday Boutique will be Friday, December 2 from 10:00-3:00. There will be 13 artists selling...

  • We have WhipKits!

    12/02/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    12/02/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Christmas in the Nighttime Sky

    12/02/2016
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    4th Annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Friday, December 2nd 6:00-8:00 p.m. Where: Grace ...

  • Healthy Holidays

    12/02/2016
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    It's Christmastime and there is sugar everywhere! How would you like your baked goodies to ac...

  • Glass Art Show

    12/03/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • Pokemon Club

    12/03/2016
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    For everyone. Come have some Pokémon fun! Bring your Pokémon cards, or 3DS/DS Pokémon games, and ...

  • We have WhipKits!

    12/03/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Glass Art Show

    12/04/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    12/05/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/05/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Watercolor Class

    12/05/2016
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Watercolor Class John Fackrell will begin a new 6-week watercolor class from 9:00-12:00 on Monda...

  • Glass Art Show

    12/05/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    12/05/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • We have WhipKits!

    12/05/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    12/05/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    12/05/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    12/06/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • Glass Art Show

    12/06/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • We have WhipKits!

    12/06/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    12/06/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    12/06/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    12/07/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/07/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Glass Art Show

    12/07/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • We have WhipKits!

    12/07/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    12/07/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Teen Hour

    12/07/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Summit Academy - Bluffdale Enrollment Open House

    12/07/2016
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Join us for our enrollment open house event. Meet with our staff and faculty, discuss curriculum,...

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    12/08/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • Glass Art Show

    12/08/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • We have WhipKits!

    12/08/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    12/08/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    12/08/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    12/08/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Jammy Time

    12/08/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals