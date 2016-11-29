Local Girl Scouts Earn Top Awards

Nov 29, 2016 04:45PM, Published by Julie Slama, Categories: Education, Today

Junior Girl Scout troop 2544 earned their Bronze Award by making 60 activity kits for patients at Primary Children’s Medical Center. (Trisha Shreeve/Girl Scout volunteer)

By Julie Slama





Several Draper Girl Scouts recently earned the top awards at their level and were honored at the Girl Scouts of Utah awards recognition on Nov 5.

Girl Scouting’s highest award is the Gold Award and can be earned by girls in ninth through 12th grades. Eight girls across the state earned their Gold Awards. The Silver Award is earned by middle school-age girls, and 121 Scouts earned that distinction. The Bronze Award is designed for fourth- and fifth-grade students, and 212 girls earned that honor. Each award is based on leadership, volunteer hours and a project that is sustainable and that will improve the girls’ community.

“Girls have hopes, ideas and dreams that when put into action can make an impact on society,” said Girl Scouts of Utah Chief Executive Officer Janet Frasier. “Girl Scouting’s highest awards provide a platform for girls to make a difference.”

Eleven Girl Scouts, who are members of Draper Girl Scout troops, earned their Silver Award.

Ninth-graders Alysa Gribben and Sierra Bieling in troop 2406 helped supply the Autism and Behavioral Intervention Center in Draper with a bookshelf, books and funding.

“We were asking around for ideas where we could help in our community and we were referred to the autism center that was just built,” Sierra said. “We asked if they needed anything and it was perfect timing since their bookshelf had just broke. I think they were really thankful and appreciative that we can and wanted to help. It’s not the first place people think to give service.”

She said people in their parish, St. John the Baptist, were generous.

“We raised $146 and Wasatch Furniture donated the bookshelf,” Alysa said. “We had totes for books and those got filled in two services. We also helped people learn what autism is.”

The Scouts then painted the bookshelf before presenting it, filled with books, to the autism center. They also gave the Autism and Behavioral Intervention Center a $100 check.

But both girls said they liked reading to the children.

“The kids really appreciated us. One boy felt so comfortable he sat on my lap so he could see the book better,” Alysa said.

Other Draper Girl Scouts who earned the Silver Award include three girls in troop 2542 — Kylie Johnson, Lexi Spencer and Rachel Sweat — who babysat to raise enough money to donate 217 pair of socks to the Road Home homeless shelter. They learned that the homeless don’t have access to washing machines, so they can wear out a pair of socks each week. With the winter months being the greatest need, the Scouts delivered the socks last December.

Six Scouts in troop 2543 earned the Silver Award for their project “Happy Nights and Pillow Fights.” The girls sewed, and in some cases, learned how to sew, 102 fun pillowcases for the children at Primary Children’s Medical Center. Then they delivered the pillowcases filled with activity and coloring books, crayons and a stuffed animal. These Draper Scouts include Nicole Delangis, Evee Douglas, Emily Gilliland, Addi Murie, Jade Ngu and Tonia Rosenberg.

Eight Girl Scouts who are members of Draper troop 2544 earned their Bronze Award. The girls made 60 activity kits for Primary Children’s Medical Center to ease the anxieties of being in a hospital and having surgery. The Bronze recipients include Rebecca Bytendorp, Olivia Christensen, Sophia Christensen, Kelsey Joos, Kiersten Luther, Diane Prall, Stella Saul, Allison Shreeve, Sierra Strong and Ella Watkins.