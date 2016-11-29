New surgical robot makes debut at Lone Peak Hospital

Nov 29, 2016 04:30PM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Today, Local Life

Registered Nurse Pete Keiley looks on as a member of the Draper Chamber of Commerce tries out the Da Vinci robot. The robot will be used primarily for urologic surgeries.

By Kelly Cannon





Lone Peak Hospital has started using a new surgical that is changing the way they help their patients. The Da Vinci S1 is a high-tech laparoscopic surgery tool with better visualization and articulation than traditional laparoscopic surgery.

As opposed to creating a large incision so surgeons can see inside the patient, laparoscopic surgery works by creating small incisions and then inserting a camera and small tools to perform the surgery. The Da Vinci’s camera provides the visualization in high definition and 3-D. The tools used to perform the surgery are also improved. Traditional tools only have two ranges of motion: open/close and spin. The Da Vinci tools have a full articulation of motion similar to a person’s wrist.

“You’re able to get deep down. And the vision, it’s incomparable,” said Pete Keiley, the coordinator for surgical robotics at Lone Peak Hospital. “If they needed to sew something, the old tools were next to impossible. Now it’s so easy.”

The Da Vinci will perform urologic surgeries including hysterectomies, prostate surgeries and those related to lower pelvic cancer.

According to Keiley, the main benefits of using the Da Vinci are the increased precision of the surgery, the reduced amount of bleeding and, most importantly, a faster recovery time. Instead of staying in the hospital for a few days after the surgery, the patient is able to go home the next day.

“Normally, that would be impossible,” Keiley said.

The Da Vinci came to Lone Peak Hospital from the Good Samaritan Hospital in New York after they received an updated machine. Three surgeons at Lone Peak Hospital are ready to use the Da Vinci after receiving extensive training at St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, a sister hospital of Lone Peak.

Keiley praised the hospital for getting the Da Vinci because it offers surgeons and nurses versatility.

“It’s really high tech,” Keiley said. “It shows forward thinking of the hospital.”

Travis Smith, the marketing director of Lone Peak Hospital, echoed Keiley’s sentiments. “It’s newer tech. It’s one of the few in the valley,” Smith said. “It’s more accurate and more precise. It’s a new service we can provide.”