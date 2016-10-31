Skip to main content

Students take on leadership roles at Highland Park

Oct 31, 2016 03:25PM, Published by Natalie Mollinet, Categories: Education, Today

The Leadership Team at Highland Park helped the PTA by organizing tickets (Highland Park Teacher/Amber Pulley)

Gallery: Students take on leadership roles at Highland Park [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Natalie Mollinet | natalie@mycityjournals.com



Sugar House, Utah - This year Highland Park Elementary is bringing together a team of outstanding students to serve in leadership positions in their grades. The name of this small group of leaders is the Highland Park Roadrunner Leadership team, which consists of students from second to sixth grade who have demonstrated leadership skills.

“We are all leaders at Highland Park,” Amber Pulley, one the teachers who runs the team, said. “This is our school motto this year, and we have designated a team of student leaders compromised of representatives from second graders to sixth graders.” 

The students were nominated by their former teachers for their leadership abilities. The Leadership Team so far this year has helped with different school activities and put together a monthly newscast explaining what each grade has been learning. 

“I like it because you make new friends, and you get to know more teachers and students,” Savannah Moon, the fourth-grade representative, said. 

The Leadership Team meets twice a month after school, and during those meetings they help with different school activities. One of their recent ones was the jog-a-thon, where they helped sort out the tickets for each student in the school. 

“This helped out the PTA greatly,” Pulley said. “With the collaboration of the student leaders and the PTA the jog-a-thon was a huge success.” 

The students have fun volunteering and helping with their monthly videos, that they not only participate in, but they help edit. Even though the first graders and kindergarten students don’t have a representative, the older students on the Leadership Team are there to help. 

During their last meeting, the students of Pulley asked what they could do to help their fellow students be safe on the playground and in their classrooms. A lot of them had good ideas about not sitting far back in their seats so they don’t fall backwards and hit their head. 

Grace Clark, the fifth-grade representative, said, “It’s kind of fun to be the first one and kind of help set stones on what can be done.” Grace said she has helped diffuse situations where someone didn’t say something nice to someone else, and she was there to help them work it out. She was very excited she was chosen to be in the group. 

During recess, the team has been learning from fifth-grade teacher Mike Sorensen on how to help with playground cooperation. The teachers and staff want to help students feel included. The students enjoy getting treats during their meetings and really have a drive to help the school. 

“I love being on the leadership team because we get to serve people in the school and do lots of fun stuff,” said third-grade representative Brayden King. “I want to help the school by making our school more popular, and making it feel like a better place to be.” 

Highland Park Elementary

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    10/31/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/31/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    10/31/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/31/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    11/01/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/01/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    11/03/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/03/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    11/03/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    11/03/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    11/03/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    11/03/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Jammy Time

    11/03/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/04/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Glass Art Show

    11/04/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/04/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    11/04/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • The Addam's Family

    11/04/2016
    07:00PM

    Draper Arts Council Presents The Addam's Family- The New Broadway Musical October 27, 28 & 29, an...

  • Intermountain Train Expo

    11/05/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    More than 48,000 sq. ft. of trains. Build a box cars and race it in the Boxcar Races, switch cars...

  • Glass Art Show

    11/05/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • Orchid Show

    11/05/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 5 from 9AM - 5PM Sunday, November 6 from 9AM - 4PM Join the Utah Orchid So...

  • Pokemon Club

    11/05/2016
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    For everyone. Come have some Pokémon fun! Bring your Pokémon cards, or 3DS/DS Pokémon games, and ...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/05/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Blue Tie Gala

    11/05/2016
    06:00PM

    Please join Beta Theta Pi on November 5, 2016 as we celebrate three years of partnership with the...

  • Murray Concert Band Fall Concert

    11/05/2016
    07:30PM

    Fall concert

  • Intermountain Train Expo

    11/06/2016
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    More than 48,000 sq. ft. of trains. Build a box cars and race it in the Boxcar Races, switch cars...

  • Glass Art Show

    11/06/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • Orchid Show

    11/06/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 5 from 9AM - 5PM Sunday, November 6 from 9AM - 4PM Join the Utah Orchid So...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals