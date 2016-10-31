Skip to main content

Peace through pinwheels

Oct 31, 2016 11:39AM, Published by Julie Slama, Categories: Education, Today

Midvale Middle School students put out pinwheels with messages of peace as part of the international Pinwheels for Peace program. (Julie Slama/City Journals)

By Julie Slama | Julie@mycityjournals.com



Midvale, Utah - Eleven years ago, an idea was born — Pinwheels for Peace — as part of a high school project where art teachers wanted their students to have a way to express their feelings about what was going on in the world and in their lives.

Tying it into International Day of Peace on Sept. 21, more than four million pinwheels in 3,500 worldwide locations were displayed at schools, museums, and public places as a public statement and art exhibit about wanting peace.

Eleven years ago, many Midvale Middle School’s sixth-graders were born, but this may be their first opportunity to participate in the Pinwheels for Peace program. However, Midvale Middle, the only school in Utah to participate in the program this year, has been participating for six years, said Shelley Allen, Midvale Middle School Middle Years program coordinator.

“I was looking for ways to connect our IB (International Baccalaureate, which includes Midvale’s Middle Years Program) program into an opportunity for a global perspective and stumbled onto the Pinwheels for Peace webpage,” Allen said. “It seemed like a simple, easy thing kids can do and we can tie into our inquiry cycle by writing, ‘how can I help make the world more peaceful?’ or answering ‘can one person’s actions actually create peace?’ It gives all of our 850 students a chance to participate.”

After students made the pinwheels and wrote messages of how they can be more aware of other people’s cultures and perspectives, share happiness and offer to help others and hope it has a ripple effect, students dotted the front yard of the school with pinwheels.

“We had some great discussions from it and it helped empower the students to realize that they could make a difference,” Allen said.

Allen said that through the years, she has received positive feedback from the display, which is a non-political project.

“It’s a good visual reminder that we want a peaceful world. It doesn’t have to be associated with conflict or war, but it could be wanting more peace in our lives and to have more peace of mind. While each student makes only one, together it shows our unity in how many pinwheels there are. It’s a pretty powerful impact,” she said.

Allen said as part of the International Baccalaureate model, students are encouraged to perform acts of service each month to match each month’s theme or character trait. In September, the theme is caring.

Last year, students participated in the Global Youth Service Day by raising awareness of students needing classrooms in Syria. Through another opportunity to create pinwheels, the school created more of the childhood symbol. 

“For each pinwheel, $2 to up to $400,000 was donated through the Bezos Family Foundation to help those kids. It was a powerful lesson to our students that something as simple as caring to make a pinwheel can help another student have the opportunity to learn,” she said.

This year, Allen hopes to place even more emphasis on service and empowering Midvale Middle students.

“We plan to have service competitions between the grades to see how many acts of service they can perform during each month and award gold, silver and bronze levels like in the Olympics. We want to structure it off our theme each month and encourage them to go above and beyond and to reach out to others,” Allen said.  

International Day of Peace Midvale Middle School

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    10/31/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/31/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    10/31/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/31/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    11/01/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/01/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    11/03/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/03/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    11/03/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    11/03/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    11/03/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    11/03/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Jammy Time

    11/03/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/04/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Glass Art Show

    11/04/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/04/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    11/04/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • The Addam's Family

    11/04/2016
    07:00PM

    Draper Arts Council Presents The Addam's Family- The New Broadway Musical October 27, 28 & 29, an...

  • Intermountain Train Expo

    11/05/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    More than 48,000 sq. ft. of trains. Build a box cars and race it in the Boxcar Races, switch cars...

  • Glass Art Show

    11/05/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • Orchid Show

    11/05/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 5 from 9AM - 5PM Sunday, November 6 from 9AM - 4PM Join the Utah Orchid So...

  • Pokemon Club

    11/05/2016
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    For everyone. Come have some Pokémon fun! Bring your Pokémon cards, or 3DS/DS Pokémon games, and ...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/05/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Blue Tie Gala

    11/05/2016
    06:00PM

    Please join Beta Theta Pi on November 5, 2016 as we celebrate three years of partnership with the...

  • Murray Concert Band Fall Concert

    11/05/2016
    07:30PM

    Fall concert

  • Intermountain Train Expo

    11/06/2016
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    More than 48,000 sq. ft. of trains. Build a box cars and race it in the Boxcar Races, switch cars...

  • Glass Art Show

    11/06/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • Orchid Show

    11/06/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 5 from 9AM - 5PM Sunday, November 6 from 9AM - 4PM Join the Utah Orchid So...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals