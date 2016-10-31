Silverwolves visit Kauri Sue

By Greg James | gregj@mycityjournals.com









Riverton, Utah - Football players from Riverton High School took time out of their busy practice schedule to make their annual visit to Kauri Sue Hamilton School. Despite a disappointing Silverwolves season, the team takes time to remember their fans, their former players and provide help in the community.

“Coach Mike Miller (former Silverwolves head coach) began the tradition, and I think it has been a great opportunity for the young men in our football program,” said Silverwolves head football coach Brent Hawkins.

The practice of visiting the school began seven years ago. The players visit the classrooms, pass out t-shirts and sing their fight song with the cheerleaders. The students at Kauri Sue have become some of the Silverwolves’ biggest fans.

“We don’t have a football team or high school seniors for our kids to look up to. When the guys come in wearing their football uniforms, I think it gives our students something to look up to,” Kauri Sue Principal Rita Bouillon told Fox 13 News in a television interview.

The budget for the shirts comes out of the football program. The white t-shirts had the Silverwolves logo and said “show us your game face.”

“It is a mutually beneficial opportunity for our team and the kids at the Kauri Sue School. We appreciate very much that they let us come and visit. I believe it gives our young men perspective and an appreciation for the opportunity they have to play football and represent Riverton High School,” said Hawkins.

The Kauri Sue Hamilton School in the Jordan School District is a west-side school for students with severe multiple disabilities. It is located at 2827 W. 13400 South in Riverton. The two-story structure houses the Jordan District child development center, special education placement office, health services and the audiology team. It opened in August 2009 and serves approximately 150 students.

“The kids seem excited that we visit and I hear that they wear their shirts throughout the season. Kauri Sue and schools like it are extremely great places full of genuine feelings and a great staff that serves every day and cares so much. It is a great opportunity for us to come and visit,” Hawkins said.

The football community at Riverton High has been racked with adversity this season. Brady Holt, a recent graduate and Utah State defensive lineman, was critically injured in a one-car accident near Willard, Utah in May. Holt was ejected from his vehicle. The school has rallied around their fallen teammate. They held a benefit concert Oct. 15 at Riverton High School and have followed his progress using #bradystrong.

Holt suffered a broken back and severe brain injury in the accident. He is taking aided steps and made his first public appearance at the benefit concert.

The Silverwolves season has been less than what the team expected. They have not captured a victory and they lost to their rivals, the Herriman Mustangs, 14-7.

Senior quarterback Ryan King led the team with 580 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Daniel Jacobson led a stable of running backs with 360 yards. Sophomore Tristyn Hymas had four rushing touchdowns.

This is the second year in a row the Silverwolves will miss the state playoffs.

Despite the lack of wins, the Silverwolves had persevered through what could have been trying times. Coaches, players and faculty have supported each other to keep trying.