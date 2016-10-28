Skip to main content

Riverton FamilySearch Library expands genealogy classes

Oct 28, 2016 01:28PM, Published by Tori LaRue, Categories: Local Life, Today

Riverton Family Search Library is offering free family history classes to the public. (Pixabay)

Gallery: Riverton FamilySearch Library expands genealogy classes [1 Image] Click any image to expand.

By Tori La Rue | tori@mycityjournals.com 



Riverton, Utah - The Riverton FamilySearch Library is expanding its outreach program by bringing their family history classes to senior centers and libraries in Murray, Riverton and Draper. 

“I was out there trying to find someone who would teach genealogy classes because there is a need and an interest for seniors to have this research,” said Maureen Gallagher, program coordinator for the Murray Heritage Center. “It took me quite a while because everyone wanted to charge for the classes, but then I was referred to the LDS church library. It’s been wonderful.” 

Upon hearing Gallagher’s request, The FamilySearch Library, a genealogy research center located at 3740 West Market Center Drive in Riverton and owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, created an outreach team to teach community members how to store, access and retrieve family trees, records and pictures for free. 

Instructors at the FamilySearch Library modified their original classes intended for an LDS audience by removing the church’s jargon to create a “nondenominational atmosphere” suitable for any community member, according to Glen Sisam, a FamilySearch outreach trainer. 

“We realized we should broaden our audience,” Sisam said. “There’s a huge surge of interest, and family history affects everyone in varying degrees, so we realized we needed to think outside of the box to take it to everyone.” 

The Heritage Center’s seven-member classes filled up during the more than 15 sessions offered beginning in January, so the FamilySearch Library partnered with the Draper Senior Center, Draper Library, Riverton Library and Riverton Senior Center to expand their outreach program. 

Draper Senior Center and Riverton Library classes began in October. Draper Library and Riverton Senior Center Classes begin in November. 

Riverton Library classes have since been cancelled for lack of attendance, but Sisam said he hopes to continue them in the future after more people catch wind of the outreach program. 

The genealogy courses are offered in beginning and intermediate levels, and Sisam said he believes even family history experts can learn from the workshops.

“I’ve been in family history work for a long time, and there have been more dramatic changes in three or four years than in my entire life,” Sisam said. “The internet is exploding with research opportunities.” 

FamilySearch’s programing offers the largest collection of genealogical and historical records in the world and connects users with its 80 partners, but it can be intimidating to use without some know-how, Sasim said. 

“It’s like drinking from a fire hose, but we can help with that,” he added. 

Unlike the classes at the FamilySearch center, which might have 50 participants, the outreach classes generally have between seven and 14 participants, allowing for individualized attention. Participants can come to the class one or two times and continue their genealogy study alone using the tools FamilySearch provides, or they can come again and again to seek input and instruction.  

FamilySearch applications allow users to build their own family trees, view family descendants, connect with living relatives and sync photos, journal entries and record documents. 

Gallagher said she believes FamilySearch’s outreach is a benefit to the community. 

“You might not know about your family, and this is a way to get someone in the shoes of their ancestors from the 1800s,” Gallagher said. “I think it is empowering. I think it is good for mental health and connects you to a bigger picture.” 

To find out places, dates and times of classes visit https://familysearch.org/wiki/en/Riverton_FamilySearch_Library/Outreach_Class_Schedule. To suggest a new location for classes, contact Sasim at 801-205-3242.   

Riverton FamilySearch

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    10/31/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/31/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    10/31/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/31/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    11/01/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/01/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    11/03/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/03/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    11/03/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    11/03/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    11/03/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    11/03/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Jammy Time

    11/03/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    11/04/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Glass Art Show

    11/04/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/04/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    11/04/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • The Addam's Family

    11/04/2016
    07:00PM

    Draper Arts Council Presents The Addam's Family- The New Broadway Musical October 27, 28 & 29, an...

  • Intermountain Train Expo

    11/05/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    More than 48,000 sq. ft. of trains. Build a box cars and race it in the Boxcar Races, switch cars...

  • Glass Art Show

    11/05/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • Orchid Show

    11/05/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 5 from 9AM - 5PM Sunday, November 6 from 9AM - 4PM Join the Utah Orchid So...

  • Pokemon Club

    11/05/2016
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    For everyone. Come have some Pokémon fun! Bring your Pokémon cards, or 3DS/DS Pokémon games, and ...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/05/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Blue Tie Gala

    11/05/2016
    06:00PM

    Please join Beta Theta Pi on November 5, 2016 as we celebrate three years of partnership with the...

  • Murray Concert Band Fall Concert

    11/05/2016
    07:30PM

    Fall concert

  • Intermountain Train Expo

    11/06/2016
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    More than 48,000 sq. ft. of trains. Build a box cars and race it in the Boxcar Races, switch cars...

  • Glass Art Show

    11/06/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Glass Art Guild of Utah returns to Red Butte Garden for another stunning show of kiln work an...

  • Orchid Show

    11/06/2016
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    Saturday, November 5 from 9AM - 5PM Sunday, November 6 from 9AM - 4PM Join the Utah Orchid So...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals