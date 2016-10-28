Skip to main content

Elk Ridge Middle School students learn craft of chalk art

Oct 28, 2016 12:35PM, Published by Julie Slama, Categories: Education, Today

Eighth-graders Isabelle Ashton and Alyssa Anders put the finishing touches on “Africa Focus,” their entry in the school’s chalk art festival. (Julie Slama/City Journals)

Gallery: Elk Ridge Middle School students learn craft of chalk art [1 Image] Click any image to expand.

By Julie Slama | julie@mycityjournals.com



South Jordan, Utah - Elk Ridge eighth-grader Emma Myers knew how to create a piece of work out of chalk. She and her sister won the school’s chalk art contest during last year’s “The Future” theme.

While the festival has taken a non-competitive turn, Emma still participated, teaming up with eighth-grader Whitney Schmidt in this fall’s theme, “Africa.”

“We looked for several ideas and then decided we wanted to create an African family and combined several ideas into our own,” Emma said.

Whitney learned that “chalk takes work, getting the right colors, blending. It’s really fun, and I never thought it was something I could do,” she said.

Elk Ridge Middle School art teacher Mollie Gonzales said the chalk art festival has been a long-standing school tradition that is held both in the fall and spring.

“The Chalk Art Festival is an event that anyone in the school can apply to,” she said. “There are many applications and they go through selection process. Twelve teams of two are picked to join in the festival.”

While about 50 percent of the students are art students, the judges are unaware of the names of those applying. They are judged on their application, which includes a picture of their proposed design.

Gonzales said she provides chalk and pastels to each team and teaches them how to make grid lines for their artwork, how to blend or brighten their colors and how to make sure they cite their sources. Each entry also has a title.

“Art isn’t just drawing or painting; there are many different mediums to explore,” she said. “This is a different medium from what we generally use in the classroom. They get a chance to work together and learn new skills. There is a teacher’s choice prize at the end, but the main prize is to enjoy the outdoors, art, friends and beautifying the school with the students’ talent.” 

After the students finished their work on Oct. 7, other classmates toured the sidewalk full of entries.

“The kids love it, and the entire school comes out at the end of the day to see what we came up with,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales picked the theme, “Africa,” partially because of the school’s upcoming musical, “The Lion King,” which will run Feb. 1-4, but also because “it’s an all-encompassing theme that allows them creativity.”

Ninth-graders Hannah Stetler and Darcie Bean said it was their first time participating in the chalk art festival.

“We found a photo we liked but made it our own by changing the colors to be cool colors in the sunset and wanting a baby elephant in it,” Darcie said about their entry, “Parade of the Elephants.”

Teammate Hannah said that it has been a great experience.

“We learned that blending chalk is harder than we thought, but it’s been a cool chance to learn as well as get to know others better as we’re outside, working next to others,” she said.

In another entry, eighth-grader Isabelle Ashton said she liked the elephants in a photo she and her teammate Alyssa Anderson Googled, but they added colors and changed it to make it work better with chalk.

“We exaggerated the colors we saw,” Alyssa said. “We changed positions so it was easier to see what was drawn. We made it our own.” 

Although their experience was limited to chalk in their driveways, they were able to be creative and liked their outcome.

“I like hanging out all day doing art,” Isabelle said. “It takes patience, but it’s fun.” 

Alyssa added that she has learned to appreciate it more.

“I like that it’s not a competition, but it’s more of doing it for the enjoyment, and it gives others a chance to enjoy it as well,” she said.  

Chalk Art

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/28/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/28/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    10/28/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Monster Mash On Ice - October 28, 2016

    10/28/2016
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    Your little ghosts and mummies are invited to attend a “spook-tacular” event this month. Our a...

  • Garden After Dark

    10/28/2016
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Thursday-Saturday, Oct 20,21,22 & 27,28,29 from 6-9PM Tickets on sale September 19 Visit the...

  • The Addam's Family

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM

    Draper Arts Council Presents The Addam's Family- The New Broadway Musical October 27, 28 & 29, an...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • The Improvinators

    10/28/2016
    09:00PM — 11:00PM

    Kensington Theatre’s very own improv troupe! Come to a hysterical night where heroes and villains...

  • South Jordan Towne Center Farmers Market

    10/29/2016
    08:00AM — 02:00PM

    Weekly Farmers Market

  • The Holladay Farmers' Market

    10/29/2016
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    Farmers' Market

  • Subaru Loves Pets FREE Microchip Clinic

    10/29/2016
    09:00AM — 02:00PM

    Nothing is scarier than losing your pet! Unexpected circumstances can arise where your pet may be...

  • Dia de los Muertos

    10/29/2016
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    The Utah Cultural Celebration Center presents the 2016 Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) commu...

  • All Hallows Eve "Bootique" & Community Health Fair

    10/29/2016
    12:00PM — 04:00PM

    Come browse the products and services offered here for the community. Shop for the holidays; buy...

  • Pokemon Club

    10/29/2016
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    For everyone. Come have some Pokémon fun! Bring your Pokémon cards, or 3DS/DS Pokémon games, and ...

  • Chess Tournament for K-12 students

    10/29/2016
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    A free student chess tournament will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2016, from 2:00 p.m. until ...

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/29/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Garden After Dark

    10/29/2016
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Thursday-Saturday, Oct 20,21,22 & 27,28,29 from 6-9PM Tickets on sale September 19 Visit the...

  • The Addam's Family

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM

    Draper Arts Council Presents The Addam's Family- The New Broadway Musical October 27, 28 & 29, an...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    10/31/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/31/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    10/31/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/31/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    11/01/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/01/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    11/03/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/03/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    11/03/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    11/03/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    11/03/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    11/03/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Jammy Time

    11/03/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals