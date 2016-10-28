Skip to main content

South Jordan City named business-friendly community

Oct 28, 2016 12:22PM, Published by Briana Kelley , Categories: News, Today

From left to right, South Jordan City Manager Gary Whatcott; Councilmember Don Shelton; Lt. Governor Spencer Cox; Director of City Commerce Brian Preece; Councilmember Tamara Zander; Executive Assistant Brooke Smith. (Brooke Smith/South Jordan City)

Gallery: South Jordan City named business-friendly community [1 Image] Click any image to expand.

By Briana Kelley | briana@mycityjournals.com



South Jordan, Utah - South Jordan City has been awarded with the 2016 Utah Governor’s Business Friendly Community Award for reaching out to businesses in an effort to reduce difficult regulations at a local level. The city was one of four recognized at the League of Cities and Towns annual meeting on Sept. 12.

“It was great to be recognized by the state, and I think we are doing fairly well for our city. We got a lot of good responses back from our business survey, and it’s good to know where we’re headed,” Brooke Smith, executive assistant of city commerce, said.

Smith led efforts to qualify for the award, which included surveying local business leaders, reviewing business regulations and revising any unnecessary ordinances, regulations or procedures currently in place, as stated on the Salt Lake Chamber website.

A short survey was sent to all local business owners who provided an email address to the city. Smith received 275 responses, a little over 17 percent of the total number sent. The majority of those responding had a home occupation license, but those with food vendor licenses, commercial licenses, mobile food vendor licenses and beauty salon licenses also participated.

Business owners’ main complaints focused on sign ordinance restrictions, fees and renewals, and home occupation regulations. Business owners also expressed dissatisfaction for postcard notifications, mobile food vendor restrictions and miscellaneous hurdles. 

“Most of the complaints we received in the survey we already knew about, but it was good to know how many cared about these issues and to have it written down,” Smith said. “We now know where to focus our future regulations and rules so we know how to make our businesses and residents happier.” 

Overall, when asked whether South Jordan City’s business licensing application processes and requirements were too lenient, too restrictive or about right, almost 90 percent of those surveyed responded about right.

In response to the complaints received, city officials created a home occupation committee to discuss changes to the Home Occupation Ordinance. Discussion will include changing the neighborhood notifications requirements, restricting home occupations licenses for certain “types” of business and changing the number of vehicles allowed per business license.

City leaders also purchased a new business licensing database and are currently working on implementations. The new database will allow business license applications to be paperless. Renewals can be done via the Web, and applicants will be able to check the status of their license any time. It will also shorten permit issuance times, promote citizen self-service and reduce paper and manual processes, according to city offcials. Its anticipated release date is Nov. 1.

“I think that South Jordan tries to go above and beyond what is expected of city communities,” Smith said. “We try to really work with our business executives and the citizens who live here because we want them to succeed. We exemplify good business manners within our city, and we try to be supportive of those who live here and work here, and we want them to succeed.” 

Business Friendly Community Award League of Cities and Towns

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/28/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/28/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    10/28/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Monster Mash On Ice - October 28, 2016

    10/28/2016
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    Your little ghosts and mummies are invited to attend a “spook-tacular” event this month. Our a...

  • Garden After Dark

    10/28/2016
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Thursday-Saturday, Oct 20,21,22 & 27,28,29 from 6-9PM Tickets on sale September 19 Visit the...

  • The Addam's Family

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM

    Draper Arts Council Presents The Addam's Family- The New Broadway Musical October 27, 28 & 29, an...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • The Improvinators

    10/28/2016
    09:00PM — 11:00PM

    Kensington Theatre’s very own improv troupe! Come to a hysterical night where heroes and villains...

  • South Jordan Towne Center Farmers Market

    10/29/2016
    08:00AM — 02:00PM

    Weekly Farmers Market

  • The Holladay Farmers' Market

    10/29/2016
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    Farmers' Market

  • Subaru Loves Pets FREE Microchip Clinic

    10/29/2016
    09:00AM — 02:00PM

    Nothing is scarier than losing your pet! Unexpected circumstances can arise where your pet may be...

  • Dia de los Muertos

    10/29/2016
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    The Utah Cultural Celebration Center presents the 2016 Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) commu...

  • All Hallows Eve "Bootique" & Community Health Fair

    10/29/2016
    12:00PM — 04:00PM

    Come browse the products and services offered here for the community. Shop for the holidays; buy...

  • Pokemon Club

    10/29/2016
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    For everyone. Come have some Pokémon fun! Bring your Pokémon cards, or 3DS/DS Pokémon games, and ...

  • Chess Tournament for K-12 students

    10/29/2016
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    A free student chess tournament will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2016, from 2:00 p.m. until ...

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/29/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Garden After Dark

    10/29/2016
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Thursday-Saturday, Oct 20,21,22 & 27,28,29 from 6-9PM Tickets on sale September 19 Visit the...

  • The Addam's Family

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM

    Draper Arts Council Presents The Addam's Family- The New Broadway Musical October 27, 28 & 29, an...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    10/31/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/31/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    10/31/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/31/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    11/01/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/01/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    11/03/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/03/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    11/03/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    11/03/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    11/03/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    11/03/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Jammy Time

    11/03/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals