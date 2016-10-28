Skip to main content

Sandy Club opens new building after decades in basement

Oct 28, 2016 10:12AM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Local Life, Today

Director Linda Martinez Saville and Mayor Tom Dolan cut the ribbon to open the new location of the Sandy Club, A Safe Place for Boys and Girls. (Kelly Cannon/City Journals)

Gallery: Sandy Club opens new building after decades in basement [1 Image] Click any image to expand.

By Kelly Cannon | kelly@mycityjournals.com



Sandy, Utah - After two decades in the basement of the Sandy Parks and Recreation Department, the Sandy Club, A Safe Place for Boys and Girls, officially opened its new location. The nonprofit, which offers a safe space for children to come to after school, held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 28 and invited various members of Sandy government and community. 

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Linda Martinez Saville, director of the Sandy Club, A Safe Place for Boys and Girls, thanked the mayor, various local businesses and the Sandy Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as members of the staff and volunteers.

“Everyone has done something for us,” Saville said. 

Mayor Tom Dolan took time to thank Saville for her tenacious and tireless effort to provide a safe space for the kids of Sandy. 

“This would not exist without Linda. She may be small in stature but she is a fighter. Without her determination and will, this would not have happened,” Dolan said. “This is a good thing. Bless you Linda and all who helped you in this.”

The idea for the Sandy Club, A Safe Place for Boys and Girls, started 23 years ago when Saville wanted to create a safe space for kids after school

“This will be such a great place for children to come to every day after school and their parents will know they are safe and they’re being educated and we’re taking good care of them.”

Saville went to the Sandy mayor asking if there was a location she could use. The mayor responded that if she found a place, she should call him. Saville eventually found the basement of the Parks and Recreation Department, which was being used for storage. Saville quickly called the mayor and received approval to turn the space into the Sandy Club, A Safe Place for Boys and Girls. 

“That was such a happy day. I was so excited,” Saville said. “I started tearing down walls. I started painting and doing a check-in area for the kids.” 

Eventually, the basement location became too crowded as the program became more and more successful. Saville and the board of directors began looking for a location to build a building just for the Sandy Club, A Safe Place for Boys and Girls. Jim Hofeling, the chair of the board of directors, told Saville if she wanted a new building, that’s all she had to say. 

“They love this club. They have the same dream that I had,” Saville said. “I know the the only reason this happened is because we were all on the same page.”

The Sandy Club, A Safe Place for Boys and Girls provides kids in the community a safe space to go to after school. Each day is divided into three sections. When the kids first arrive, they have free time to play computer games, video games, color, read or play sports in the gym. The second hour is devoted to exercise, such as soccer and basketball. During the last hour, kids do their homework. The club provides volunteers and staff members to help the kids if needed. 

The club also has a donation room filled with items kids might need and are free for them to take. This includes shoes, winter coats, socks and underwear. The club also provides vouchers to Deseret Industries to parents who may be starting from scratch and need to purchase furniture for their home. 

“We have all those things to help families in our city and our community and they can come for help,” Saville said. 

Saville asked the kids what they thought about the new building. 

“The kids always say that it’s safe,” Saville said. “I just thought, how awesome is that.” 

To learn more about the Sandy Club, A Safe Place for Boys and Girls, visit thesandyclub.org.

Sandy Club

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/28/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/28/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    10/28/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Monster Mash On Ice - October 28, 2016

    10/28/2016
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    Your little ghosts and mummies are invited to attend a “spook-tacular” event this month. Our a...

  • Garden After Dark

    10/28/2016
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Thursday-Saturday, Oct 20,21,22 & 27,28,29 from 6-9PM Tickets on sale September 19 Visit the...

  • The Addam's Family

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM

    Draper Arts Council Presents The Addam's Family- The New Broadway Musical October 27, 28 & 29, an...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • The Improvinators

    10/28/2016
    09:00PM — 11:00PM

    Kensington Theatre’s very own improv troupe! Come to a hysterical night where heroes and villains...

  • South Jordan Towne Center Farmers Market

    10/29/2016
    08:00AM — 02:00PM

    Weekly Farmers Market

  • The Holladay Farmers' Market

    10/29/2016
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    Farmers' Market

  • Subaru Loves Pets FREE Microchip Clinic

    10/29/2016
    09:00AM — 02:00PM

    Nothing is scarier than losing your pet! Unexpected circumstances can arise where your pet may be...

  • Dia de los Muertos

    10/29/2016
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    The Utah Cultural Celebration Center presents the 2016 Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) commu...

  • All Hallows Eve "Bootique" & Community Health Fair

    10/29/2016
    12:00PM — 04:00PM

    Come browse the products and services offered here for the community. Shop for the holidays; buy...

  • Pokemon Club

    10/29/2016
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    For everyone. Come have some Pokémon fun! Bring your Pokémon cards, or 3DS/DS Pokémon games, and ...

  • Chess Tournament for K-12 students

    10/29/2016
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    A free student chess tournament will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2016, from 2:00 p.m. until ...

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/29/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Garden After Dark

    10/29/2016
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Thursday-Saturday, Oct 20,21,22 & 27,28,29 from 6-9PM Tickets on sale September 19 Visit the...

  • The Addam's Family

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM

    Draper Arts Council Presents The Addam's Family- The New Broadway Musical October 27, 28 & 29, an...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    10/31/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/31/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    10/31/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/31/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    11/01/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/01/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    11/03/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/03/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    11/03/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    11/03/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    11/03/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    11/03/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Jammy Time

    11/03/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals