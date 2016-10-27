Skip to main content

Staring DETH in the face: How the Skyline Eagles are overcoming a challenging season

Oct 27, 2016 04:59PM, Published by Sarah Almond , Categories: Sports, Today

Senior running back and team co-captain Seth Kaelin runs across the end zone as Cyprus High School players trail behind. Seth’s touchdown was one of six scored against the Pirates. (Robert Dudley/Holladay resident and team photographer)

Gallery: Staring DETH in the face [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Sarah Almond | sarah@mycityjournals.com 


Holladay

The 2016 football season has been a challenging one for the Skyline Eagles. Along with losing several key starting players to injuries, the young team of 75 players has struggled to overcome challenging components.

“We’ve lost some good games right at the end,” Head Coach Zac Erekson said. “So we’re there, we’re in the games, we just haven’t been able to finish them off, so it’s been kind of frustrating.” 

Erekson said that though injuries have posed a major problem, one contributing factor to the Eagles’ difficulties on the field lies in their special teams. 

“We’ve struggled on special teams this year,” Erekson said. “We’re trying to re-instill within our culture and our program that you’re expected to win when you take the field. It’s not good enough to just put the jersey on and get the meal and the sweats and the T-shirts. You’re expected to go out and win on a Friday night.”

Erekson and his coaching staff are working hard to cultivate this winning culture at Skyline by teaching players how to fight through and finish victoriously in tough games.  

“I love the coaching staff this year,” said senior co-captain Brody Burke. “The coaches are doing a really good job and leading us in the right place and they are getting us really well prepared for our games. But injuries have definitely been a headline to our season. Without a majority of our injuries, I’m sure our record would be a lot different.” 

At the time this article was written, the Eagles were 2-2 in the region. They lost by four points to Hillcrest on Sept. 23 and by three points to Kearns on Oct. 7. 

“We just didn’t really push at the last minute when we needed it the most,” Brody said. 

Because so many of the Eagles’ starting players have been sidelined from injuries, several first-time varsity players have had to step into bigger roles. For the inexperienced varsity football player, the final minutes of a one-score game can be incredibly foreign and challenging to fight through. 

However, Erekson feels confident the remaining weeks of the football season will see a different outcome for the Eagles. 

“Our upperclassmen have done a really good job at holding the team together,” Erekson said. “We’ve had a lot of injuries and had to bring in players who have never played on varsity before, but our seniors did a really good (job) at keeping the group solidified.”

As a first-year head coach for the Eagles, Erekson has depended greatly on his senior leadership to encourage the team to buy into what the coaching staff is trying to teach. 

“We wouldn’t be where we are without our seniors,” Erekson said. “Those guys have pushed each other and their teammates to be better every day and have encouraged the other guys to get to where they need to be.”

One of Erekson’s main goals in establishing a winning football program is to build players that aren’t just dedicated on the field, but dedicated to being successful in life outside of football. 

“A lot of what Coach Erekson echoes is how much football and life apply together,” said senior co-captain Seth Kaelin. “And with our DETH motto, football really applies to our life so much.”

At the beginning of the season, Erekson put into place four hallmarks that the team refers to every day: dedication, effort, team and honor — or DETH. 

“Being disciplined means that we do things exactly right whether we’re in school or on the field or talking to people, and if you can’t do everything full board, and if you can do it with full effort, then someone else will and someone better will step in your place,” Seth said. “T stand(s) for team; meaning you play for the person next to you, not just yourself. And H is for honor. You represent the name on the front; there is always your name — you represent your family, your team and your school.” 

As the end of the season nears, Erekson, his coaching staff and the 75  players are focusing on the task at hand: to fight adversity, to work hard and to become the best players, students and people they can be.  

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    10/27/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/27/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    10/27/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    10/27/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    10/27/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/27/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Garden After Dark

    10/27/2016
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Thursday-Saturday, Oct 20,21,22 & 27,28,29 from 6-9PM Tickets on sale September 19 Visit the...

  • Jammy Time

    10/27/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/27/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/27/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/28/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/28/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    10/28/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Monster Mash On Ice - October 28, 2016

    10/28/2016
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    Your little ghosts and mummies are invited to attend a “spook-tacular” event this month. Our a...

  • Garden After Dark

    10/28/2016
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Thursday-Saturday, Oct 20,21,22 & 27,28,29 from 6-9PM Tickets on sale September 19 Visit the...

  • The Addam's Family

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM

    Draper Arts Council Presents The Addam's Family- The New Broadway Musical October 27, 28 & 29, an...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • The Improvinators

    10/28/2016
    09:00PM — 11:00PM

    Kensington Theatre’s very own improv troupe! Come to a hysterical night where heroes and villains...

  • South Jordan Towne Center Farmers Market

    10/29/2016
    08:00AM — 02:00PM

    Weekly Farmers Market

  • The Holladay Farmers' Market

    10/29/2016
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    Farmers' Market

  • Subaru Loves Pets FREE Microchip Clinic

    10/29/2016
    09:00AM — 02:00PM

    Nothing is scarier than losing your pet! Unexpected circumstances can arise where your pet may be...

  • Dia de los Muertos

    10/29/2016
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    The Utah Cultural Celebration Center presents the 2016 Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) commu...

  • All Hallows Eve "Bootique" & Community Health Fair

    10/29/2016
    12:00PM — 04:00PM

    Come browse the products and services offered here for the community. Shop for the holidays; buy...

  • Pokemon Club

    10/29/2016
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    For everyone. Come have some Pokémon fun! Bring your Pokémon cards, or 3DS/DS Pokémon games, and ...

  • Chess Tournament for K-12 students

    10/29/2016
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    A free student chess tournament will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2016, from 2:00 p.m. until ...

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/29/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Garden After Dark

    10/29/2016
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Thursday-Saturday, Oct 20,21,22 & 27,28,29 from 6-9PM Tickets on sale September 19 Visit the...

  • The Addam's Family

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM

    Draper Arts Council Presents The Addam's Family- The New Broadway Musical October 27, 28 & 29, an...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    10/31/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/31/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    10/31/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/31/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    11/01/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/01/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals