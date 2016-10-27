Skip to main content

Bella Vista Elementary students learn to code in Techniteers

Oct 27, 2016 04:08PM, Published by Bryan Scott, Categories: Education, Today

The Techniteers from Bella Vista Elementary. (Rubina Halwani/City Journals)

By Rubina Halwani | r.halwani@mycityjournals.com


Cottonwood Heights

Approximately 12 to 14 students in grades four and five were accepted to the Techniteers program at Bella Vista Elementary. The after-school science and technology club allows students to acquire and apply computer science skills. Rebecca Randolph, a third-grade teacher, facilitates students through this eight-week course. 

“Students will start by learning the basics of computer science and coding with programs such as Google First, Scratch, Makey Makey and Spheros,” Randolph said.

During the course of the program, students use code to develop their own story. Each class lasts for one hour. If students cannot finish their assignment at school, they may continue at home. 

“I want them to walk away each class session wanting to learn more,” Randolph said. “I also want my students to see how this ties itself to the outside world and future job opportunities.” 

Before entering the program, students wrote an essay on why they wished to join. Ella, a fifth-grade student, wrote, “I am excited to learn more about computers and what they can be used for.”

Mark, a fourth-grade student wrote, “I would like to learn more about computers and programming, and possibly make a game of my own. I enjoy using computers, and maybe one day I will be able to be a computer game programmer.”

Although several of the students who participated last year returned for this year’s program, there was still a 40 percent decline in participants. Randolph discussed possible reasons for this. Last year, the program was offered to third-grade students as well. The decision was made by Canyon School District to only offer the program to fourth- and fifth-grade students. Additionally, previous sessions were offered in the morning, before school. Randolph said students might be participating in other after-school activities during the time the Techniteers program meets. 

Despite the drop, Randolph remains optimistic. 

“It does give us the ability to really delve deep into computer science and allows us to try and do more,” Randolph said.

Middle school students may join Tech Troupe, the tech club designed for secondary-level students. At the high school level, students can participate in a number of science or technology clubs and activities. Hillcrest High offers the Science Olympiad club. Brighton High offers the Robotics club. 

Techniteers is offered during the fall and spring. Other elementary schools in the Canyon School District also offer the Techniteers course. Dates and times vary per school. For more information about the program, please visit http://techniteer.canyonsdistrict.org.     λ

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    10/27/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/27/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    10/27/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    10/27/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    10/27/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/27/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Garden After Dark

    10/27/2016
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Thursday-Saturday, Oct 20,21,22 & 27,28,29 from 6-9PM Tickets on sale September 19 Visit the...

  • Jammy Time

    10/27/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/27/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/27/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/28/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/28/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    10/28/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Monster Mash On Ice - October 28, 2016

    10/28/2016
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    Your little ghosts and mummies are invited to attend a “spook-tacular” event this month. Our a...

  • Garden After Dark

    10/28/2016
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Thursday-Saturday, Oct 20,21,22 & 27,28,29 from 6-9PM Tickets on sale September 19 Visit the...

  • The Addam's Family

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM

    Draper Arts Council Presents The Addam's Family- The New Broadway Musical October 27, 28 & 29, an...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/28/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • The Improvinators

    10/28/2016
    09:00PM — 11:00PM

    Kensington Theatre’s very own improv troupe! Come to a hysterical night where heroes and villains...

  • South Jordan Towne Center Farmers Market

    10/29/2016
    08:00AM — 02:00PM

    Weekly Farmers Market

  • The Holladay Farmers' Market

    10/29/2016
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    Farmers' Market

  • Subaru Loves Pets FREE Microchip Clinic

    10/29/2016
    09:00AM — 02:00PM

    Nothing is scarier than losing your pet! Unexpected circumstances can arise where your pet may be...

  • Dia de los Muertos

    10/29/2016
    12:00PM — 06:00PM

    The Utah Cultural Celebration Center presents the 2016 Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) commu...

  • All Hallows Eve "Bootique" & Community Health Fair

    10/29/2016
    12:00PM — 04:00PM

    Come browse the products and services offered here for the community. Shop for the holidays; buy...

  • Pokemon Club

    10/29/2016
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    For everyone. Come have some Pokémon fun! Bring your Pokémon cards, or 3DS/DS Pokémon games, and ...

  • Chess Tournament for K-12 students

    10/29/2016
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    A free student chess tournament will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2016, from 2:00 p.m. until ...

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/29/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Garden After Dark

    10/29/2016
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Thursday-Saturday, Oct 20,21,22 & 27,28,29 from 6-9PM Tickets on sale September 19 Visit the...

  • The Addam's Family

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM

    Draper Arts Council Presents The Addam's Family- The New Broadway Musical October 27, 28 & 29, an...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • REVIVAL and EVANGELISM MEETING

    10/29/2016
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Preaching and Gospel Music by The Groves Family. Bible Baptist Church, 3769 W. 4700 S. Taylor...

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    10/31/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/31/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    10/31/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • We have WhipKits!

    10/31/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    10/31/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • ORCHESTRA CLASSES AT THE SANDY SENIOR CENTER

    11/01/2016
    08:00AM — 10:00AM

    Did you play violin way back when? Have you got Grandpa's violin in your basement? Have you alway...

  • We have WhipKits!

    11/01/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Our firm, located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City, has realized after working with countl...

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    11/01/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals