Homecoming Week Highlighted by Carnival Experience

Oct 07, 2016 02:19PM, Published by Travis Barton, Categories: Education, Today

The Granger Carnival took place on Sept. 7 as part of homecoming week for the school. (Travis Barton/City Journals)

Gallery: Homecoming Week Highlighted by Carnival Experience [8 Images]

By Travis Barton | travis@mycityjournals.com


Granger High School celebrated their homecoming week from Sept. 5 to 10 culminating in a 28-21 victory by the football team against Hillcrest High and ending with the homecoming dance at the school. 

The school commemorated the week with a different event each day including the Granger Carnival on Sept. 7. A car show featuring a classic from the Granger Debate Team as well as a GTM X Factory Five (a racing car).

Students and the surrounding community could participate in games like squirt gun contests to knock over plastic cups, bag toss or tricycle races put on by AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) Club. 

Bounce houses were available with obstacle course races, jousting ring where participants try to knock the other off a pedestal and a bungee run, which involves participants being tethered by cord, then see how far they can run before being pulled back. 

Other booths were available for henna tattoos, caricatures drawn by the art club, old-fashioned wedding photos and a television where people could play Super Smash Brothers on a Wii console. Chess games were available to go along with the pingpong table. Ice cream was served by the Parent Teacher Student Association. 

Miss Utah, Lauren Wilson, made an appearance talking with students and promoting suicide awareness and prevention. 

People were encouraged to wear white for the color run where participants were given bags of color for a tag-like event.   

