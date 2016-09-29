Skip to main content

Hillcrest Huskies Taking the 2016 Season in Stride

Sep 29, 2016 05:27PM, Published by Sarah Almond , Categories: Sports, Today

Gallery: Hillcrest Huskies Taking the 2016 Season in Stride [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Sarah Almond | sarah@mycityjournals.com


For Hillcrest High School’s cross country team, a season that was slow to start is now in full swing. With just weeks until the group competes for the title of region champions, the Huskies are working to stay focused on improving with each race. 

“So far things are going OK,” head coach Scott Stuki said. “We started out pretty average but have been improving since the beginning of the season.” 

Though Huskies graduated three seniors on the boys team last year, Stuki has been happy to see several younger kids stepping up to fill the void. He’s also been pleasantly surprised by the number of kids who have come out for the 2016 season. 

“I have around 54 kids on the roster this year,” Stuki said. “It’s the biggest numbers we’ve had in quite a while.” 

The team welcomed a large group of freshman this year, many of whom have showed promise in both talent and dedication. 

“All of the kids, even some of the younger runners, have been practicing pretty hard since June,” Stuki said. “We had a goal to see who could reach the 400-mile mark this summer and anyone who made it got a T-shirt.” 

Despite the team’s growth in numbers, Stuki has continued to face the same challenge that he’s struggled with for years: getting kids out to run. 

“We try really hard to get out and start talking about the season throughout the winter and spring and we’ll go to the middle school to talk to eighth graders who are coming up,” Stuki said. “But it always seems to be a challenge to attract and keep younger runners in the program.” 

One of the things Stuki doesn’t have to worry about with this year’s big group, however, is leadership. 

“We have seven senior girls on the girls side, and three of them have been running varsity all four years,” Stuki said. “They have been really important to us this year. We also have five seniors on the boys team who have all been stepping up and being good leaders.” 

Stuki is hoping that the group’s strong leadership and increased number of runners will help them to achieve their goal of winning the region championships in early October. 

“Our goal is always to make it to state, but more than anything I think we’d love to win region,” Stuki said. “We have a big gap to close before we can make that happen, though. We are in a tough region with some pretty fast runners who are hard to catch.” 

If history is any indicator of the future, however, making it to the state championships on October 19 is a very achievable goal for the Huskies; the boys team has competed at the state meet for the past nine years and the girls have qualified for the past four. 

“We should definitely be able to send our teams again this year,” Stuki said. “We’re still working on building that culture and growing our team, but I think we are pretty close.”

With just weeks until the Huskies compete at the region championships, Stuki is hopeful the teams will continue to improve and reach the milestones needed to accomplish their goals. 

“I’m looking forward to watching these kids set PRs (personal records) on the courses that they run and watching them qualify for state,” Stuki said. “We’ve still got some work to do, but we’re on the right track.” 

The state championship will be held on October 19 at Sugarhouse Park, 1330 East 2100 South. 

Hillcrest High School cross country Huskies

  • Teen Hour

    09/29/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    09/29/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • Summit Senior Living Open House Wine Tasting Fundraiser Event

    09/29/2016
    04:00PM — 06:30PM

    Come enjoy wine , hors d’oeuvre’s and support a good cause!!!! All proceeds will go to the Alzhei...

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    09/29/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/29/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Jammy Time

    09/29/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/30/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    09/30/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • The Improvinators

    09/30/2016
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    Kensington Theatre’s very own improv troupe! Come to a hysterical night where heroes and villains...

  • The Improvinators

    09/30/2016
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    Kensington Theatre’s very own improv troupe! Come to a hysterical night where heroes and villains...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/03/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    10/03/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    10/03/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    10/03/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • Monday Night Food Truck Rally

    10/03/2016
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Enjoy food trucks at Sugarmont every Monday starting at 5pm until October 3.

  • Teen Hour

    10/04/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    10/04/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/05/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Give Blood!

    10/05/2016
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Blood Drive To schedule your appointment or for more information please log on to redcrossbloo...

  • Teen Hour

    10/05/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    10/05/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    10/05/2016
    03:30PM — 05:00PM

    A 10-week behavior change incentive program for mastery of aging for those 55+. Central to the AM...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals