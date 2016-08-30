Aug 30, 2016 03:04PM, Published by Travis Barton, Categories: Education, Today

Diana Mota and Jonathan D’Cruz snap a photo before the Beating the Odds Summit begins in Washington, D.C. Mota and D’Cruz were two of 160 students selected to attend the Summit. –Jose Enriquez

Gallery: Latino in Action Student Attends Special Summit in D.C. [3 Images] Click any image to expand.