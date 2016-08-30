Skip to main content

Latino in Action Student Attends Special Summit in D.C.

Aug 30, 2016 03:04PM, Published by Travis Barton, Categories: Education, Today

Diana Mota and Jonathan D’Cruz snap a photo before the Beating the Odds Summit begins in Washington, D.C. Mota and D’Cruz were two of 160 students selected to attend the Summit. –Jose Enriquez

Gallery: Latino in Action Student Attends Special Summit in D.C. [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

Diana Mota, a recent graduate of Granger High School, was selected to participate in the Beating the Odds Summit on July 19 where 160 students nationwide were celebrated by Michelle Obama.
 
Students were nominated by local educators for overcoming difficult circumstances. Mota was nominated by Latinos in Action (LIA) and one of two students to represent the organization at the Summit. The other was Jonathan D’Cruz from Hollywood Hills High School in Florida.
 
“They are really good role models, they’ve overcome so much,” said Jose Enriquez, LIA Founder and executive director. “They know exactly what they want to be and what they want to do.”
 
LIA is a secondary elective course targeted at Latino and minority students where they learn how to become successful professionals and leaders in their community. LIA was one of 63 nonprofit organizations chosen to nominate students for the Summit.
 
Enriquez said the powerful part is that both of the students want to give back to their community,
 
“That’s really what we want,” Enriquez said.
 
With LIA headquarters based in Salt Lake City, Enriquez knew he wanted a local student.
 
“Granger does such a good job [with LIA classes] so we wanted to give them props for what they do,” Enriquez said. Granger has the most LIA classes with eight.
 
“That was pretty cool that he offered us that opportunity,” said Braydon Eden, Granger High’s LIA teacher.
 
Enriquez wanted a student who had overcome struggles both inside and out of the school arena impacting their community and peers.
 
“Her name just jumped into my head,” Eden said of Mota.
 
Eden taught Mota for three years at Granger witnessing her growth from a sophomore to college-bound graduate.
 
Mota had attendance and academic struggles her sophomore and some of her junior year. She was also working while attending school and considered dropping out to go full-time work.
 
“She just had to fight to fix some of the mistakes she was doing,” Eden said.
 
Eden said he saw improvement from Mota throughout the years, but especially during her senior year setting an example for her younger sister.
 
“People had kind of written her off, but she didn’t care what people thought—she had a goal,” Eden said. “I was really impressed with that.”
 
Mota took the hardest class available at Granger and received an A, participated on the track and field team and designed the LIA class banner.
 
 “She could’ve just gotten a full-time job and said, ‘You know what, high school’s not for me,’ but she kept coming,” Eden said. “I was able to see that growth over the three years and she was beating the odds.”
 
Enriquez accompanied Mota and D’Cruz to Washington, D.C. for the Summit where they went on a tour of the White House and met first lady Michelle Obama.
 
“It was a great experience just to be in the White House,” Enriquez, a native of El Salvador, said.
 
The best opportunity of all fell to Mota when she was selected to ask the first lady a question. All attending students had the chance to write two questions and Obama would select 12 of them to answer. Due to time, only five were allowed to share their question, Mota’s was the fifth one.
 
“You couldn’t script it any better…it was really cool,” Enriquez said.
 
What was Mota’s question?
 
“We all have role models that make a difference in our lives and create change within us, who was that person in your life?” Enriquez recited from memory.
 
Mota will be attending Salt Lake Community College this fall and Eden said he hopes she continues her ambitious desire.
 
“Right now she wants to be a nurse so I hope she sets that goal and doesn’t let it get away,” Eden said. 

west valley city Diana Mota Latinos in Action Beating the Odds

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/26/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    09/26/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    09/26/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    09/26/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • Monday Night Food Truck Rally

    09/26/2016
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Enjoy food trucks at Sugarmont every Monday starting at 5pm until October 3.

  • Monday Night Hikes in the Corner Canyon Area

    09/26/2016
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    The Wasatch Mountain Club is hosting Monday night hikes in the Corner Canyon area.They will be of...

  • Family Night at the Skate Park

    09/26/2016
    06:00PM

    Great fun for the whole family! Family night is a great opportunity for families to enjoy the ska...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/28/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Teen Hour

    09/28/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    09/28/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/28/2016
    03:30PM — 05:00PM

    A 10-week behavior change incentive program for mastery of aging for those 55+. Central to the AM...

  • Auditions at Desert Star Playhouse

    09/28/2016
    05:00PM — 07:30PM

    MURRAY, UT, September, 20 2016 / -- Desert Star Playhouse, long known for its hilarious family f...

  • Teen Hour

    09/29/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    09/29/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • Summit Senior Living Open House Wine Tasting Fundraiser Event

    09/29/2016
    04:00PM — 06:30PM

    Come enjoy wine , hors d’oeuvre’s and support a good cause!!!! All proceeds will go to the Alzhei...

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    09/29/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/29/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Jammy Time

    09/29/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/30/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    09/30/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • The Improvinators

    09/30/2016
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    Kensington Theatre’s very own improv troupe! Come to a hysterical night where heroes and villains...

  • The Improvinators

    09/30/2016
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    Kensington Theatre’s very own improv troupe! Come to a hysterical night where heroes and villains...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals