Skip to main content

Hillcrest High Junior Crowned Miss Teen Of Utah

Aug 26, 2016 01:05PM, Published by Julie Slama, Categories: Education, Today

An accomplished pianist, Megan Okumura played “Argentina” in the talent competition, which she won, in the Miss Teen of Utah pageant. — Sharon Okumura

Gallery: Hillcrest High Junior Crowned Miss Teen Of Utah [4 Images] Click any image to expand.

Hillcrest High junior Megan Okumura wasn’t looking for a pageant to enter. In fact, the 16-year-old had never entered a pageant until a letter arrived in the mail inviting her, based upon her scholastic achievement, to compete in the Miss Teen of America pageant.
 
“This pageant was not a beauty pageant, (but it was) focused on scholastic achievements, service to school and community, personal development, general awareness of today’s world, personality, projection and confidence,” Megan said. “When people hear the word ‘pageant’ they immediately associate it with the word ‘beauty,’ but this specific pageant was designed to help youth in America reach their full potential and gain recognition for their hard work and achievements, not based on their looks. That was the most influential reason why I decided to participate.”
 
She also was motivated to compete when she learned the pageant was linked to the Special Olympics and the winner would receive a $250 inclusion event at the competitor’s high school.
 
“Having worked with special needs students in school and at my church, I decided it was a wonderful opportunity to be able to bring more awareness of the Special Olympics in Utah, if I won,” she said.
 
Although Megan prepared for the competition, she failed to prepare herself for being crowned Miss Teen of Utah.
 
“I was in awe when I won. I became so close with all the girls competing in my state that it didn’t matter if I won or not because I felt all the girls were qualified to represent the state of Utah, so my expectations were ‘whatever happens, happens. I will be happy with whoever wins.’ I honestly didn’t know it would be me who won, though. My family wasn’t prepared for me to win, either. They didn’t have their cameras ready or anything for the big moment,” she said.
 
Her dad, Mike, said winning wasn’t the goal, so he was caught off guard when his daughter was crowned.
 
“We were surprised and overwhelmed with happiness,” Okumura said. “As her parents, we always knew she was a wonderful person, but to see her crowned showed her that other people saw her great qualities, too. My wife [Sharon] and I had tears in our eyes because we came here to help Megan increase her self-confidence. Winning was not necessarily the goal so when she won, it was an overwhelming feeling of gratitude and proudness.”
 
Okumura said that once Megan decided to enter the competition, she became more sure of herself while putting forth a lot of effort.
 
“Her mom told her that she would support anything she wanted to do and if this was something she was willing to put a lot of effort into, then go for it. Her mom asked her current event questions and they discussed issues together, but stressed that if she [Megan] wanted to win this, she would need to be herself and authentic. This [pageant] has increased her [Megan’s] self-confidence and given her more a greater sense of who she is and her abilities,” he said.
 
Megan said she researched previous titleholders for Miss Teen of America as well as talked to someone who had participated in pageants to help her feel more confident in answering questions.
 
“I did a lot of research on past titleholders for Miss Teen of America in order to prepare myself for qualities they were searching for in their title holder. The interview portion was 25 percent of the judging criteria, which made it imperative that I prepared for interview questions, as well as having confidence in who I was and what I stood for,” she said.
 
Megan said another portion of the pageant was a written test.
 
“You really can’t prepare for the written test. One question I was asked was ‘which make-up product expires the soonest?’ and the answer was mascara. Another was, ‘who is on the one-dollar bill?’ and the answer was George Washington,” she said.
 
Other categories of judging included scholastic record — Megan has a 3.987 grade-point average on a scale of 4.0; achievement and service to school and community; personality projection in formal wear; and personal development of talents and skills.
 
Megan, who has played piano for 10 years, played “Argentina” by Catherine Rollins for her talent competition. It was a piece she had performed for the Salt Lake South Valley Honors Concert, held at Assembly Hall on Temple Square. She has received 19 superior ratings the past 10 years in the National Music Piano Federation competition.
 
In addition to playing piano, Megan also competes for her school’s cross country team, is on the school honor roll and is a National Honor Society member.
 
Amongst other achievements, Megan has been the student body secretary, has received trophies in Utah Parent-Teacher Association’s Reflections arts program, received the American Institute of Chemical Engineers award at the regional science fair; received the third-place trophy in the Salt Lake Region History Fair; been involved in several service clubs; been involved in Model United Nations, math and chess clubs; written and directed a Stake Young Women’s Play for her church and is a weekly volunteer at the Utah Humane Society.
 
In addition to the title, and hosting a Special Olympics event at Hillcrest High, Megan received $1,000, which she plans to use to attend college at Brigham Young University. She hopes to write children’s books as well as become a special needs teacher.
 
“I have had much experience in working with special needs in my church and at my school, and I am currently learning sign language in order to communicate with everyone. I have two cousins who were born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy and growing up around them influenced me to want to be involved more with special needs,” said Megan, who works as a special needs peer tutor.
 
Megan, who plans to speak to elementary-age children about Special Olympics, will compete for the national title Nov. 20 in Minneapolis. 

midvale miss teen of utah megan okumura hillcrest high school pageant

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/26/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    09/26/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    09/26/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    09/26/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • Monday Night Food Truck Rally

    09/26/2016
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Enjoy food trucks at Sugarmont every Monday starting at 5pm until October 3.

  • Monday Night Hikes in the Corner Canyon Area

    09/26/2016
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    The Wasatch Mountain Club is hosting Monday night hikes in the Corner Canyon area.They will be of...

  • Family Night at the Skate Park

    09/26/2016
    06:00PM

    Great fun for the whole family! Family night is a great opportunity for families to enjoy the ska...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/28/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Teen Hour

    09/28/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    09/28/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/28/2016
    03:30PM — 05:00PM

    A 10-week behavior change incentive program for mastery of aging for those 55+. Central to the AM...

  • Auditions at Desert Star Playhouse

    09/28/2016
    05:00PM — 07:30PM

    MURRAY, UT, September, 20 2016 / -- Desert Star Playhouse, long known for its hilarious family f...

  • Teen Hour

    09/29/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    09/29/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • Summit Senior Living Open House Wine Tasting Fundraiser Event

    09/29/2016
    04:00PM — 06:30PM

    Come enjoy wine , hors d’oeuvre’s and support a good cause!!!! All proceeds will go to the Alzhei...

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    09/29/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/29/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Jammy Time

    09/29/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/30/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    09/30/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • The Improvinators

    09/30/2016
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    Kensington Theatre’s very own improv troupe! Come to a hysterical night where heroes and villains...

  • The Improvinators

    09/30/2016
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    Kensington Theatre’s very own improv troupe! Come to a hysterical night where heroes and villains...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Online Edition South Salt Lake
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals