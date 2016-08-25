Murray High Students, Community Gather For Annual ArtsFest

Aug 25, 2016 02:29PM, Published by Julie Slama, Categories: Education

Murray High School students enjoy a number of student performers on stage as part of the school’s 13th annual ArtsFest. — Julie Slama

Hundreds of Murray High students and community members could try their hand on the pottery wheel, help with a mosaic for charity or drive a nail to win. These and other activities were enjoyed by participants at Murray High School’s 13th annual ArtsFest.

Senior Shay Potter tried her hand at henna, spray painting and tie dying early in the event that had the theme of “Artopia.”

“I like to try new talents and learn how to express myself in many ways,” Shay said. “I’ve loved the ArtsFest. Every year, they add something new or mix it up so there’s always a variety.”

She, and her basketball teammate, junior Jurnee Murray, were painting cards. Shay was painting a flamingo.

“I love flamingos — and peacocks and other birds — so I thought I’d try painting one,” Shay said.

Jurnee was painting two fish — one that was a mix of orange, red and yellow and the other shades of blue, green and purple.

“I like painting and doing art for fun,” Jurnee said. “I thought the local breakdancing and choirs and bands were great. There are food trucks and all sorts of art to try. Last year, we had fun on the obstacle course so that’s been my all-time favorite thing.”

Being exposed to a variety of types of art is part of the ArtsFest goal, said Becky Powell, ArtsFest co-coordinator and Parent-Teacher-Student Association ArtsFest Committee Chair, who teamed up with teachers Anna Lewis and Audra Kasparian to coordinate the event.

“Our goal is to make the event more interactive to allow students to learn and try as much art as possible,” Powell said. “We invited more professional artists this year to teach and demonstrate for students.”

Some of the ArtsFest stations included learning the art of cartooning, getting a cosmetic makeover, learning how to hula, professional face painting, printing a fossil and learning to draw with a professional artist.

More adventurous opportunities included testing physical prowess with the Marines, a 5K fun run and climbing a rock wall with the National Guard.

“We had many of our students involved this year. The Latinos-in-Action helped with a booth of custom-made stencils that included a monster under the bed and the Loch Ness monster. They sold T-shirts with the designs spray painted them on them. Other students helped with booths where they made jewelry, taught computer gaming and did foil rubbings,” she said.

Many students also displayed their art — paintings, ceramics, woodworking, photography and more while others took to the stage playing instruments, singing and dancing.

“This ties into our student art show with ceramics, fine arts, woodworking, photography and our student performers on stage. It’s a chance for students in the arts to showcase their work to not only their peers, but to the community. It’s a celebration of the arts,” Powell said.

Students also could pick up a “Quest at the Fest” passport where they completed activities at participating booths. After having the passport stamped, students could redeem the stamps for prizes as well as share it with their teachers to earn credit for participating in the ArtsFest, Powell said.