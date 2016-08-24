Skip to main content

Jordan Football Getting Tough for 2016

Aug 24, 2016 02:06PM, Published by Billy Swartzfager, Categories: Sports, Today

All of Jordan’s football team for 2016 just prior to the annual team scrimmage. —Billy Swartzfager

Gallery: Jordan Football [1 Image] Click any image to expand.

By Billy Swartzfager | billy@mycityjournals.com
 
Jordan’s football team is ready to tackle the 2016 season hard. The team has been focused on coming out more physical this season since getting bounced from the state bracket last year in a tough one-point loss to Pleasant Grove. Jordan, who took second in their region last season with a record of 8-3, is looking to take that physical focus all the way to a region title and a possible state championship. 
“We want to take region and then state, those are always our goals,” said Eric Kjar, Jordan’s head coach of eight seasons.   
His team has zeroed in on their physical toughness. The boys spent time during the offseason in the weight room and ran to stay on top of their conditioning for the grueling fall schedule. 
“We want to be the hardest-working team out there, a high-effort team, all the time,” Kjar said.
The team began practice officially on Aug. 1 and has added many competitive drills that require the players to get more physical, emphasizing the hard-working, one-more-try approach the team is going for. 
Kjar is hoping the mentality will culminate at the end of the season. He said the team functions very well as a tight-knit group, which has adopted the philosophy and has been applying efforts as a group since last season ended. 
“Together they will be able to dig deeper, working and striving to push themselves,” Kjar said. 
Kjar thinks the young men on his team have done a great job staying focused and preparing for football season, but also stated that the only way to truly be in shape for football is playing football. 
“We’re trying to get back into shape, getting back to being consistent with our techniques,” Kjar said about what their first weeks of practices were like. 
The team is led this year by several returning starters, many of whom will be part of Jordan’s potent offense. Senior Alec Evans will be a familiar face carrying the football at running back and outstanding receiver Spencer Curtis, also a senior, will be hauling in passes up and down the field. On defense, leading the rush and coverage will be outside linebacker, Beau McRae, who is a junior. On special teams, returner Malik Davis hopes to chew up some yardage in 2016. 
What makes Jordan a special team, according to Kjar, is the fact that they have stayed absolutely dedicated to the 2016 football season. His players were required to do a lot during the offseason; they have been staunch participants in the weight room and at the gym. 
“They have absolutely taken on every opportunity they have been given to get better,” Kjar said, “and it definitely shows on the field.”
The Beetdiggers opened their season against Desert Hills at home on Aug. 19. They will have to travel south to face off against Pleasant Grove, the team that eliminated Jordan in last year’s state tournament, in their third contest of the 2016 season. And they will play their second to last contest against region rival Bingham in mid-October, also an away game. The Beetdiggers will certainly be tested as the season advances, but they have done their diligence and are as prepared as a team who worked as hard as they did can be. 

Jordan High School jordan football football

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/26/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Stop in for Stories!

    08/26/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    08/26/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • SoDa Rockin' Row Summer Concert Series

    08/26/2016
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    From now until the first week in September, LiveDAYBREAK, along with GoBe Realty and The Break Sp...

  • South Jordan Towne Center Farmers Market

    08/27/2016
    08:00AM — 02:00PM

    Weekly Farmers Market

  • The Holladay Farmers' Market

    08/27/2016
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    Farmers' Market

  • Home, Hand & Harvest Market

    08/27/2016
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    A variety of craft and specialty vendors are onsite along with fresh produce supplied by local fa...

  • Stuff Backpacks at Stuff the Bus!

    08/27/2016
    09:30AM — 01:00PM

    Many children lack the supplies they need to enter the classroom ready to learn. This year, help ...

  • Seed Saving and Prepping Your Garden for Fall

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 12:00PM

    Seed saving for beginners and how to select the best fruit for seeds. Fall planting and the use ...

  • Sensory Storytime

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 11:15AM

    For children ages 2-12 with special needs. Families, care-givers, and therapists are encouraged ...

  • Pokemon Club

    08/27/2016
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    For everyone. Come have some Pokémon fun! Bring your Pokémon cards, or 3DS/DS Pokémon games, and ...

  • Draper Jam 2016

    08/27/2016
    06:30PM

    Draper Jam is a FREE concert featuring several local bands including the Utah State Battle of the...

  • Lost 80's Live!

    08/27/2016
    07:00PM

    It's Lost 80's Live! Dig out your Leg warmers, Breakout your Day-Glo socks, Master that Rubiks cu...

  • SoDa Rockin' Row Summer Concert Series

    08/27/2016
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    From now until the first week in September, LiveDAYBREAK, along with GoBe Realty and The Break Sp...

  • Cityjazz Big Band

    08/27/2016
    08:00PM

    Murray Park AMPHITHEATER SEASON: Cityjazz Big Band

  • SIN CITY SOUL

    08/28/2016
    06:00PM

    Fun, funky, fresh and nostalgic. Sin City Soul will make you smile. Songs styles vary from classi...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/29/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    08/29/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Gotta Move! Storytime

    08/29/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    Whitmore Meeting Room

  • Ready, Set, Move!

    08/29/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    Everyone will be moving to the beat in this program full of music and movement. For preschool chi...

  • Wiggle Worms

    08/29/2016
    11:15AM — 11:45AM

    Wiggle Worms is a lively program of stories, songs, shakers and parachutes for infants and toddle...

  • Teen Hour

    08/29/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    08/29/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • Teen Movie Matinee

    08/29/2016
    03:00PM — 06:30PM

    Teens come enjoy the movie on the big screen. Some treats will be provided. Fill free to bring yo...

  • Monday Night Food Truck Rally

    08/29/2016
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Enjoy food trucks at Sugarmont every Monday starting at 5pm until October 3.

  • Monday Night Hikes in the Corner Canyon Area

    08/29/2016
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    The Wasatch Mountain Club is hosting Monday night hikes in the Corner Canyon area.They will be of...

  • Pokémon Go Lure Party

    08/29/2016
    06:30PM — 07:30PM

    Are you obsessed with Pokémon Go? Hang out with other fans as we set lures and catch as many Pok...

  • Stop in for Stories!

    08/30/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • Wiggle Worms

    08/30/2016
    11:15AM — 11:45AM

    Wiggle Worms is a lively program of stories, songs, shakers and parachutes for infants and toddle...

  • Teen Hour

    08/30/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    08/30/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • Ready, Set, Zumba Kids!

    08/30/2016
    04:30PM — 05:00PM

    Whitmore Meeting Room

  • Matryoshka Club

    08/30/2016
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Songs, stories, and rhymes in Russian for children ages 1 - 4. All are welcome. This program is f...

  • Yoga 101 for All Ages

    08/30/2016
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Unleashing Creativity Through Yoga WHAT: Eliminate stress, Gain calmness and clarity. Improv...

  • Boyz II Men

    08/30/2016
    08:00PM

    Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/31/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Book Source

    08/31/2016
    10:15AM — 11:00AM

    An informal book talk in various genres on a variety of themes. We meet at 10:15 a.m. on the las...

  • Storytime for Everyone!

    08/31/2016
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Whitmore Meeting Room

  • Stop in for Stories!

    08/31/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • Wiggle Worms

    08/31/2016
    11:15AM — 11:45AM

    Wiggle Worms is a lively program of stories, songs, shakers and parachutes for infants and toddle...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    08/31/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Teen Hour

    08/31/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Aging Mastery Program

    08/31/2016
    03:30PM — 05:00PM

    A 10-week behavior change incentive program for mastery of aging for those 55+. Central to the AM...

  • South Jordan Chess Club

    08/31/2016
    04:00PM — 05:30PM

    Love chess? Come to play and improve your game. All ages welcome. We will have a few boards set u...

  • On Your Mark, Get Set...Craft

    08/31/2016
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Get into the race with a special craft each Wednesday. Drop by between 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Pr...

  • Stop in for Stories!

    09/01/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • Teen Hour

    09/01/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    09/01/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    09/01/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/01/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Jammy Time

    09/01/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Sensory Storytime

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 11:15AM

    For children ages 2-12 with special needs. Families, care-givers, and therapists are encouraged ...

  • Seed Saving and Prepping Your Garden for Fall

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 12:00PM

    Seed saving for beginners and how to select the best fruit for seeds. Fall planting and the use ...

  • Draper Jam 2016

    08/27/2016
    06:30PM

    Draper Jam is a FREE concert featuring several local bands including the Utah State Battle of the...

  • Lost 80's Live!

    08/27/2016
    07:00PM

    It's Lost 80's Live! Dig out your Leg warmers, Breakout your Day-Glo socks, Master that Rubiks cu...

  • Cityjazz Big Band

    08/27/2016
    08:00PM

    Murray Park AMPHITHEATER SEASON: Cityjazz Big Band

  • SIN CITY SOUL

    08/28/2016
    06:00PM

    Fun, funky, fresh and nostalgic. Sin City Soul will make you smile. Songs styles vary from classi...

  • Teen Movie Matinee

    08/29/2016
    03:00PM — 06:30PM

    Teens come enjoy the movie on the big screen. Some treats will be provided. Fill free to bring yo...

  • Pokémon Go Lure Party

    08/29/2016
    06:30PM — 07:30PM

    Are you obsessed with Pokémon Go? Hang out with other fans as we set lures and catch as many Pok...

  • Matryoshka Club

    08/30/2016
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Songs, stories, and rhymes in Russian for children ages 1 - 4. All are welcome. This program is f...

  • Boyz II Men

    08/30/2016
    08:00PM

    Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined...

  • South Jordan Chess Club

    08/31/2016
    04:00PM — 05:30PM

    Love chess? Come to play and improve your game. All ages welcome. We will have a few boards set u...

  • On Your Mark, Get Set...Craft

    08/31/2016
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Get into the race with a special craft each Wednesday. Drop by between 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Pr...

  • Autumn Aloft Hot Air Balloon Preview Event at Tanger Outlets

    09/10/2016
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    We’ll have food, music, balloon artists, face painters, prize drawings, and more! We’ll also ...

  • Preschool Discovery Days: Colorful Creatures

    09/14/2016
    09:30PM

    Choose a date and time: Wednesday, September 14 or Thursday, September 15 Ages: 3-5 ...

  • Zootopia

    09/16/2016
    06:00PM

    Food, fun and a free movie the entire family will love! Movies in the Park are back on Friday ni...

  • This is Your Brain on Nature with David Strayer

    09/16/2016
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    All ages Whether we venture into wild backcountry or simply enjoy the nature in our backyards, w...

Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals