Little Mermaid Becomes Part of Your World in Sandy Production

FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides 08/29/2016 09:00AM — 10:00AM FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Hop 'N' Harmonies 08/29/2016 10:15AM — 10:45AM Holladay Meeting Room

Ready, Set, Move! 08/29/2016 10:30AM — 11:00AM Everyone will be moving to the beat in this program full of music and movement. For preschool chi...

Wiggle Worms 08/29/2016 11:15AM — 11:45AM Wiggle Worms is a lively program of stories, songs, shakers and parachutes for infants and toddle...

Teen Hour 08/29/2016 02:45PM — 04:00PM Holladay Meeting Room

Teen Hour 08/29/2016 02:45PM — 03:45PM Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

Teen Movie Matinee 08/29/2016 03:00PM — 06:30PM Teens come enjoy the movie on the big screen. Some treats will be provided. Fill free to bring yo...

Monday Night Food Truck Rally 08/29/2016 05:00PM — 09:00PM Enjoy food trucks at Sugarmont every Monday starting at 5pm until October 3.

Monday Night Hikes in the Corner Canyon Area 08/29/2016 06:00PM — 07:00PM The Wasatch Mountain Club is hosting Monday night hikes in the Corner Canyon area.They will be of...