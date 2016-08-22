Early Closure for Holladay Farmer’s Market
Aug 22, 2016 01:50PM, Published by Carol Hendrycks, Categories: News, Today
The Holladay Farmers Market closed in August.--Kimberly Roach
By Carol Hendrycks | carol@mycityjournals.com
“Vendor attendance simply didn't justify the cost of operations,” Dahle said.
Dahle and Maryann Alston, founder and director of the Wasatch Front Farmers Market, will meet again in the spring to see if there are adjustments to be made or other venues could be introduced that would better accommodate the needs of the patrons.
“The city council is committed to pursuing activities such as the Farmer’s Market that offer opportunities for our citizens to get out and enjoy all of the beautifully spaces that exist in our city,” Dahle said.
According to Alston, the market, which started June 4, has been a success with local patrons throughout the summer.
“It was simply a matter of supply and demand for some of the vendors and demand for local produce is high. It was wearing farmers too thin to accommodate all of the venues scheduled,” Alston said.
The physical demand for some of the farmers was too difficult to meet. Alston explained that the support from the City of Holladay was wonderful for the duration of the market and that she looks forward to exploring better options both in finding more local farmers and how to better meet the needs of the Holladay marketplace.
If anyone is interested in becoming involved with the farmer’s market or to learn more about the limitations and restrictions on participating, contact the Salt Lake City Urban Farming Program at 385-468-1811 or call MaryAnn Alston at 801-692-1419.
