Skip to main content

BHS Girls Tennis: Finding Passion and Friendships in a Lifetime Sport

Aug 22, 2016 01:23PM, Published by Sarah Almond , Categories: Sports, Today

The Brighton High School girl’s tennis team poses for a photo during a hot afternoon practice. Though more than 30 girls tried out of the team on Aug. 1, Head Coach Natalie Meyer selected just 23 to make the team.—Sarah Almond

By Sarah Almond | sarah@mycityjournals.com
 
Aug. 1 was a big day for division 5A high schools sports. This special day marked the official start of the girls tennis season with new and seasoned players attending team tryouts across the valley in hopes of making the cut. At the Brighton tennis courts in Cottonwood Heights, this day was no different.
 
“I had more than 30 girls show up for tryouts this year,” Head Coach Natalie Meyer said. “We ended up taking 23, but knowing that the interest is out there and that there will be seven players ready to join the team next year is pretty great.”
 
Meyer, who has coached Brighton High School’s tennis programs for 13 years, is excited about this season’s roster.
 
“Twenty-three is a great number,” Meyer said. “We’ve got a lot of returners and several new players.”
 
Though the Bengals graduated six key seniors last year, the team has filled the void by welcoming back 16 returning players and introducing seven new members to the team, two of whom are freshman.
 
“We have nine seniors on the team,” Meyer said. “So we definitely have an older group this year.”
 
Though Meyer elected just one of the nine seniors to be named team captain, she is adamant about each upperclassman stepping up and setting a good example for the group’s new, younger players.
 
“Sarah Fackrell is our team captain, but even though she has a title I want all of my seniors to have a job,” Meyer said. “I want to focus on senior leadership this year and I really want to stress that this year is about the seniors; it’s their team, they have been on it for years and I want them to be in charge. I make the coaching decisions but I want them all to be involved in the leadership opportunities.”
 
By encouraging the senior group to take charge of leadership decisions, Meyer believes the entire team benefits. Not only does it allow each player’s personality to shine, but it also instills a greater sense of accountability throughout the team’s culture.
 
“The girls have responded really, really well,” Meyer said. “I’ve seen them become more competitive both personally and in their game.”
 
Following tryouts, Meyer addressed the team about her expectations for the season. Along with keeping a grade point average of 2.0 or higher, Meyer expects the players to conduct themselves as representatives of the Bengal tennis program both on and off the courts, and in and out of the classroom.
 
“I’ve also talked with the girls about what they expect this season,” Meyer said. “They took first in region last year — are we going to try and repeat and get that title again? Is it possible for us to get that title again?”
 
While Meyer believes the Bengals are capable of defending their region title, she says that the dedication and hard work will have to come from the players. So far, the team is off to a strong preseason start.
 
“We beat Bingham 4-1 on August 9 and they were our main competition last year,” Meyer said. “But Jordan is always a really tough team and we’ll have to play them first to know where we stand, but right now it’s looking pretty promising.”
 
As with most sports, winning matches is important to the Bengals tennis team. More than anything though, Meyer hopes these Brighton players will leave the program with the skills to play a lifetime sport and the connections of lifelong friendships.
 
“I’ve set of all of these expectations, and big standards and all of these things, but most of all tennis is about creating relationships and friendships with each other,” Meyer said.
 
For the players, establishing lifelong relationships and cultivating valuable friendships is one of the most unique aspects of the Brighton tennis program.
 
“I met my best friend on the tennis team last year,” senior captain Sarah Fackrell said. “And I almost tried out for soccer this year, but I just missed the atmosphere of tennis. It’s the girls on this team that really make tennis fun.”
 
The Bengals will play to defend their championship title at the Region III Tournament on Sept. 28-29 at the Brighton High School tennis courts. The courts are located at 2433 Bengal Boulevard in Cottonwood Heights.
 
 

brighton high school girls tennis brighton tennis brighton sports

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/26/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Stop in for Stories!

    08/26/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    08/26/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • SoDa Rockin' Row Summer Concert Series

    08/26/2016
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    From now until the first week in September, LiveDAYBREAK, along with GoBe Realty and The Break Sp...

  • South Jordan Towne Center Farmers Market

    08/27/2016
    08:00AM — 02:00PM

    Weekly Farmers Market

  • The Holladay Farmers' Market

    08/27/2016
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    Farmers' Market

  • Home, Hand & Harvest Market

    08/27/2016
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    A variety of craft and specialty vendors are onsite along with fresh produce supplied by local fa...

  • Stuff Backpacks at Stuff the Bus!

    08/27/2016
    09:30AM — 01:00PM

    Many children lack the supplies they need to enter the classroom ready to learn. This year, help ...

  • Seed Saving and Prepping Your Garden for Fall

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 12:00PM

    Seed saving for beginners and how to select the best fruit for seeds. Fall planting and the use ...

  • Sensory Storytime

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 11:15AM

    For children ages 2-12 with special needs. Families, care-givers, and therapists are encouraged ...

  • Pokemon Club

    08/27/2016
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    For everyone. Come have some Pokémon fun! Bring your Pokémon cards, or 3DS/DS Pokémon games, and ...

  • Draper Jam 2016

    08/27/2016
    06:30PM

    Draper Jam is a FREE concert featuring several local bands including the Utah State Battle of the...

  • Lost 80's Live!

    08/27/2016
    07:00PM

    It's Lost 80's Live! Dig out your Leg warmers, Breakout your Day-Glo socks, Master that Rubiks cu...

  • SoDa Rockin' Row Summer Concert Series

    08/27/2016
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    From now until the first week in September, LiveDAYBREAK, along with GoBe Realty and The Break Sp...

  • Cityjazz Big Band

    08/27/2016
    08:00PM

    Murray Park AMPHITHEATER SEASON: Cityjazz Big Band

  • SIN CITY SOUL

    08/28/2016
    06:00PM

    Fun, funky, fresh and nostalgic. Sin City Soul will make you smile. Songs styles vary from classi...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/29/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    08/29/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Gotta Move! Storytime

    08/29/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    Whitmore Meeting Room

  • Ready, Set, Move!

    08/29/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    Everyone will be moving to the beat in this program full of music and movement. For preschool chi...

  • Wiggle Worms

    08/29/2016
    11:15AM — 11:45AM

    Wiggle Worms is a lively program of stories, songs, shakers and parachutes for infants and toddle...

  • Teen Hour

    08/29/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    08/29/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • Teen Movie Matinee

    08/29/2016
    03:00PM — 06:30PM

    Teens come enjoy the movie on the big screen. Some treats will be provided. Fill free to bring yo...

  • Monday Night Food Truck Rally

    08/29/2016
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Enjoy food trucks at Sugarmont every Monday starting at 5pm until October 3.

  • Monday Night Hikes in the Corner Canyon Area

    08/29/2016
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    The Wasatch Mountain Club is hosting Monday night hikes in the Corner Canyon area.They will be of...

  • Pokémon Go Lure Party

    08/29/2016
    06:30PM — 07:30PM

    Are you obsessed with Pokémon Go? Hang out with other fans as we set lures and catch as many Pok...

  • Stop in for Stories!

    08/30/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • Wiggle Worms

    08/30/2016
    11:15AM — 11:45AM

    Wiggle Worms is a lively program of stories, songs, shakers and parachutes for infants and toddle...

  • Teen Hour

    08/30/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    08/30/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • Ready, Set, Zumba Kids!

    08/30/2016
    04:30PM — 05:00PM

    Whitmore Meeting Room

  • Matryoshka Club

    08/30/2016
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Songs, stories, and rhymes in Russian for children ages 1 - 4. All are welcome. This program is f...

  • Yoga 101 for All Ages

    08/30/2016
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Unleashing Creativity Through Yoga WHAT: Eliminate stress, Gain calmness and clarity. Improv...

  • Boyz II Men

    08/30/2016
    08:00PM

    Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/31/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Book Source

    08/31/2016
    10:15AM — 11:00AM

    An informal book talk in various genres on a variety of themes. We meet at 10:15 a.m. on the las...

  • Storytime for Everyone!

    08/31/2016
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Whitmore Meeting Room

  • Stop in for Stories!

    08/31/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • Wiggle Worms

    08/31/2016
    11:15AM — 11:45AM

    Wiggle Worms is a lively program of stories, songs, shakers and parachutes for infants and toddle...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    08/31/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Teen Hour

    08/31/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Aging Mastery Program

    08/31/2016
    03:30PM — 05:00PM

    A 10-week behavior change incentive program for mastery of aging for those 55+. Central to the AM...

  • South Jordan Chess Club

    08/31/2016
    04:00PM — 05:30PM

    Love chess? Come to play and improve your game. All ages welcome. We will have a few boards set u...

  • On Your Mark, Get Set...Craft

    08/31/2016
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Get into the race with a special craft each Wednesday. Drop by between 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Pr...

  • Stop in for Stories!

    09/01/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • Teen Hour

    09/01/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    09/01/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    09/01/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/01/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Jammy Time

    09/01/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Sensory Storytime

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 11:15AM

    For children ages 2-12 with special needs. Families, care-givers, and therapists are encouraged ...

  • Seed Saving and Prepping Your Garden for Fall

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 12:00PM

    Seed saving for beginners and how to select the best fruit for seeds. Fall planting and the use ...

  • Draper Jam 2016

    08/27/2016
    06:30PM

    Draper Jam is a FREE concert featuring several local bands including the Utah State Battle of the...

  • Lost 80's Live!

    08/27/2016
    07:00PM

    It's Lost 80's Live! Dig out your Leg warmers, Breakout your Day-Glo socks, Master that Rubiks cu...

  • Cityjazz Big Band

    08/27/2016
    08:00PM

    Murray Park AMPHITHEATER SEASON: Cityjazz Big Band

  • SIN CITY SOUL

    08/28/2016
    06:00PM

    Fun, funky, fresh and nostalgic. Sin City Soul will make you smile. Songs styles vary from classi...

  • Teen Movie Matinee

    08/29/2016
    03:00PM — 06:30PM

    Teens come enjoy the movie on the big screen. Some treats will be provided. Fill free to bring yo...

  • Pokémon Go Lure Party

    08/29/2016
    06:30PM — 07:30PM

    Are you obsessed with Pokémon Go? Hang out with other fans as we set lures and catch as many Pok...

  • Matryoshka Club

    08/30/2016
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Songs, stories, and rhymes in Russian for children ages 1 - 4. All are welcome. This program is f...

  • Boyz II Men

    08/30/2016
    08:00PM

    Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined...

  • South Jordan Chess Club

    08/31/2016
    04:00PM — 05:30PM

    Love chess? Come to play and improve your game. All ages welcome. We will have a few boards set u...

  • On Your Mark, Get Set...Craft

    08/31/2016
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Get into the race with a special craft each Wednesday. Drop by between 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Pr...

  • Autumn Aloft Hot Air Balloon Preview Event at Tanger Outlets

    09/10/2016
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    We’ll have food, music, balloon artists, face painters, prize drawings, and more! We’ll also ...

  • Preschool Discovery Days: Colorful Creatures

    09/14/2016
    09:30PM

    Choose a date and time: Wednesday, September 14 or Thursday, September 15 Ages: 3-5 ...

  • Zootopia

    09/16/2016
    06:00PM

    Food, fun and a free movie the entire family will love! Movies in the Park are back on Friday ni...

  • This is Your Brain on Nature with David Strayer

    09/16/2016
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    All ages Whether we venture into wild backcountry or simply enjoy the nature in our backyards, w...

Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals