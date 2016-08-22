Skip to main content

Mayor’s Youth Council Supports City Through Service

Aug 22, 2016 01:02PM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Local Life, Today

The Draper City Mayor’s Youth Council consists of teen residents dedicated to helping the community. —Caroline Sagae

Gallery: Draper Mayor's Youth Council [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Kelly Cannon | kelly@mycityjournals.com
 
A bunch of teenagers are making a difference in their community through the Draper City Mayor’s Youth Council. The group, which boasts over 50 members, helps the city by volunteering at various city-sponsored events, as well as doing their own service projects.
 
“We do Haunted Hollow, which is a city event. We also do the Christmas tree lights in Draper Park. We do a lot of food bank activities,” 16-year-old Amber Rasmussen said. “We do Capitol on the Hill where we take a day off of school and we go to the capital and we have all of these meetings and lectures on how to be better leaders and things like that. And there’s the Easter egg hunt. So it’s city things but also wider.”
 
Amber joined the youth council after three of her older siblings had spent their teenage years in the organization.
 
“I heard a lot of good thing about it from my siblings but then also, what other way can you get involved in your community?” Amber said. “I knew most youth don’t know the things going on in their cities and I think this is great way to find out more about it.”
 
Kaitlyn Wampler, 17, joined the organization after learning about it in the newspaper.
 
“There are service aspects to it and I had already been involved in service at my school. I was like, ‘I’m already involved. Why not just add more to it?’” Kaitlyn said. “I decided this would be a great way to meet new people besides people at my school and I also get to serve the community.”
 
Kaitlyn is currently serving as the mayor pro-tem in the group while 17-year-old TK Polevoy is mayor.
 
TK described the purpose of the youth council as getting youth together to form a group to do service for the community, learn about the role of government and to have fun.
 
“One thing I’m focusing on this year is making sure our youth know how to talk to their legislators and the city council and people who work here to get their voice out,” he said.
 
Learning more about how to be a leader is a major part of the youth council. Every year, the group travels up to Utah State University for a leadership conference.
 
“We drove up to Utah State and we were out of school for this and we had more lectures on how to be better leaders,” Amber said. “We spent two nights there because it was really fun but I also learned a lot. You can have fun on the youth council but you can also learn how to better the youth council.”
 
The youth council also have a chance to interact with state legislators during the legislative session when the council is invited up to the capitol.
 
“You listen to speakers on how to become a better leader,” TK said.
 
Draper residents may recognize the youth council volunteering at the city run events. Kaitlyn said she enjoys helping out at these events.
 
“I personally have fun at the Haunted Hollow because it’s fun to see kids dressed up in their costumes and then you get to help with the activities they’re doing. I’ve helped with the different games we’ve put on and it’s just fun to see all the kids and how excited they are,” Kaitlyn said. “The Easter egg hunt is also fun. It’s a little bit more of letting the kids do it and you just kind of watch. That’s why I like the Haunted Hollow because it’s more of an interaction with the kids.”
 
Being on the council isn’t without its challenges. Kaitlyn said being an active member of the youth council is a time commitment.
 
“It’s not a huge time commitment but you do have to be like, ‘This thing is happening.’ You have to let people know you are going to be there and plan around it,” Amber said. “You have to make sure you know when things are planned and what’s going on throughout the year; that way you can plan stuff around that.”
 
However, all three teens have enjoyed their time on the council and find it to be a rewarding experience.
 
“I think you get out of it what you put into it. If you come with a positive attitude, it can be more than just what looks good on a college application,” Amber said. “It’s a great experience. It really has been.”

draper city youth council mayor's youth council

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/26/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Stop in for Stories!

    08/26/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    08/26/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • SoDa Rockin' Row Summer Concert Series

    08/26/2016
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    From now until the first week in September, LiveDAYBREAK, along with GoBe Realty and The Break Sp...

  • South Jordan Towne Center Farmers Market

    08/27/2016
    08:00AM — 02:00PM

    Weekly Farmers Market

  • The Holladay Farmers' Market

    08/27/2016
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    Farmers' Market

  • Home, Hand & Harvest Market

    08/27/2016
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    A variety of craft and specialty vendors are onsite along with fresh produce supplied by local fa...

  • Stuff Backpacks at Stuff the Bus!

    08/27/2016
    09:30AM — 01:00PM

    Many children lack the supplies they need to enter the classroom ready to learn. This year, help ...

  • Seed Saving and Prepping Your Garden for Fall

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 12:00PM

    Seed saving for beginners and how to select the best fruit for seeds. Fall planting and the use ...

  • Sensory Storytime

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 11:15AM

    For children ages 2-12 with special needs. Families, care-givers, and therapists are encouraged ...

  • Pokemon Club

    08/27/2016
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    For everyone. Come have some Pokémon fun! Bring your Pokémon cards, or 3DS/DS Pokémon games, and ...

  • Draper Jam 2016

    08/27/2016
    06:30PM

    Draper Jam is a FREE concert featuring several local bands including the Utah State Battle of the...

  • Lost 80's Live!

    08/27/2016
    07:00PM

    It's Lost 80's Live! Dig out your Leg warmers, Breakout your Day-Glo socks, Master that Rubiks cu...

  • SoDa Rockin' Row Summer Concert Series

    08/27/2016
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    From now until the first week in September, LiveDAYBREAK, along with GoBe Realty and The Break Sp...

  • Cityjazz Big Band

    08/27/2016
    08:00PM

    Murray Park AMPHITHEATER SEASON: Cityjazz Big Band

  • SIN CITY SOUL

    08/28/2016
    06:00PM

    Fun, funky, fresh and nostalgic. Sin City Soul will make you smile. Songs styles vary from classi...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/29/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    08/29/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Gotta Move! Storytime

    08/29/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    Whitmore Meeting Room

  • Ready, Set, Move!

    08/29/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    Everyone will be moving to the beat in this program full of music and movement. For preschool chi...

  • Wiggle Worms

    08/29/2016
    11:15AM — 11:45AM

    Wiggle Worms is a lively program of stories, songs, shakers and parachutes for infants and toddle...

  • Teen Hour

    08/29/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    08/29/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • Teen Movie Matinee

    08/29/2016
    03:00PM — 06:30PM

    Teens come enjoy the movie on the big screen. Some treats will be provided. Fill free to bring yo...

  • Monday Night Food Truck Rally

    08/29/2016
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Enjoy food trucks at Sugarmont every Monday starting at 5pm until October 3.

  • Monday Night Hikes in the Corner Canyon Area

    08/29/2016
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    The Wasatch Mountain Club is hosting Monday night hikes in the Corner Canyon area.They will be of...

  • Pokémon Go Lure Party

    08/29/2016
    06:30PM — 07:30PM

    Are you obsessed with Pokémon Go? Hang out with other fans as we set lures and catch as many Pok...

  • Stop in for Stories!

    08/30/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • Wiggle Worms

    08/30/2016
    11:15AM — 11:45AM

    Wiggle Worms is a lively program of stories, songs, shakers and parachutes for infants and toddle...

  • Teen Hour

    08/30/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    08/30/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • Ready, Set, Zumba Kids!

    08/30/2016
    04:30PM — 05:00PM

    Whitmore Meeting Room

  • Matryoshka Club

    08/30/2016
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Songs, stories, and rhymes in Russian for children ages 1 - 4. All are welcome. This program is f...

  • Yoga 101 for All Ages

    08/30/2016
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Unleashing Creativity Through Yoga WHAT: Eliminate stress, Gain calmness and clarity. Improv...

  • Boyz II Men

    08/30/2016
    08:00PM

    Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/31/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Book Source

    08/31/2016
    10:15AM — 11:00AM

    An informal book talk in various genres on a variety of themes. We meet at 10:15 a.m. on the las...

  • Storytime for Everyone!

    08/31/2016
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Whitmore Meeting Room

  • Stop in for Stories!

    08/31/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • Wiggle Worms

    08/31/2016
    11:15AM — 11:45AM

    Wiggle Worms is a lively program of stories, songs, shakers and parachutes for infants and toddle...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    08/31/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Teen Hour

    08/31/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Aging Mastery Program

    08/31/2016
    03:30PM — 05:00PM

    A 10-week behavior change incentive program for mastery of aging for those 55+. Central to the AM...

  • South Jordan Chess Club

    08/31/2016
    04:00PM — 05:30PM

    Love chess? Come to play and improve your game. All ages welcome. We will have a few boards set u...

  • On Your Mark, Get Set...Craft

    08/31/2016
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Get into the race with a special craft each Wednesday. Drop by between 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Pr...

  • Stop in for Stories!

    09/01/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • Teen Hour

    09/01/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    09/01/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    09/01/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/01/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Jammy Time

    09/01/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Sensory Storytime

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 11:15AM

    For children ages 2-12 with special needs. Families, care-givers, and therapists are encouraged ...

  • Seed Saving and Prepping Your Garden for Fall

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 12:00PM

    Seed saving for beginners and how to select the best fruit for seeds. Fall planting and the use ...

  • Draper Jam 2016

    08/27/2016
    06:30PM

    Draper Jam is a FREE concert featuring several local bands including the Utah State Battle of the...

  • Lost 80's Live!

    08/27/2016
    07:00PM

    It's Lost 80's Live! Dig out your Leg warmers, Breakout your Day-Glo socks, Master that Rubiks cu...

  • Cityjazz Big Band

    08/27/2016
    08:00PM

    Murray Park AMPHITHEATER SEASON: Cityjazz Big Band

  • SIN CITY SOUL

    08/28/2016
    06:00PM

    Fun, funky, fresh and nostalgic. Sin City Soul will make you smile. Songs styles vary from classi...

  • Teen Movie Matinee

    08/29/2016
    03:00PM — 06:30PM

    Teens come enjoy the movie on the big screen. Some treats will be provided. Fill free to bring yo...

  • Pokémon Go Lure Party

    08/29/2016
    06:30PM — 07:30PM

    Are you obsessed with Pokémon Go? Hang out with other fans as we set lures and catch as many Pok...

  • Matryoshka Club

    08/30/2016
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Songs, stories, and rhymes in Russian for children ages 1 - 4. All are welcome. This program is f...

  • Boyz II Men

    08/30/2016
    08:00PM

    Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined...

  • South Jordan Chess Club

    08/31/2016
    04:00PM — 05:30PM

    Love chess? Come to play and improve your game. All ages welcome. We will have a few boards set u...

  • On Your Mark, Get Set...Craft

    08/31/2016
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Get into the race with a special craft each Wednesday. Drop by between 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Pr...

  • Autumn Aloft Hot Air Balloon Preview Event at Tanger Outlets

    09/10/2016
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    We’ll have food, music, balloon artists, face painters, prize drawings, and more! We’ll also ...

  • Preschool Discovery Days: Colorful Creatures

    09/14/2016
    09:30PM

    Choose a date and time: Wednesday, September 14 or Thursday, September 15 Ages: 3-5 ...

  • Zootopia

    09/16/2016
    06:00PM

    Food, fun and a free movie the entire family will love! Movies in the Park are back on Friday ni...

  • This is Your Brain on Nature with David Strayer

    09/16/2016
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    All ages Whether we venture into wild backcountry or simply enjoy the nature in our backyards, w...

Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals