Skip to main content

West Jordan Family ‘Backs the Blue’

Aug 10, 2016 03:49PM, Published by Tori LaRue, Categories: Local Life, Today

West Jordan Police Chief Doug Diamond shakes the hand of a boy who gave him a card at a resident-initiated ceremony to honor police on Aug. 1. –Tori La Rue

Gallery: West Jordan Family ‘Backs the Blue’ [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Tori La Rue | tori@mycityjournals.com

Ryilee Stratton, 12, said she spent all night decorating the 100 brown bag gift packages that her family compiled for the West Jordan Police Department as part of a nationwide outreach to “Back the Blue.”
 
“Thanks for your service,” the bags, complete with decorative lines and thumbs up stickers, read as they lay on a table in the West Jordan Justice Center the next morning. The Stratton family, along with the Chamber of Commerce and representatives from the local boys and girls club presented the packages and verbal statements of appreciation to the West Jordan Police Department at a ceremony on Aug. 1.
 
“It means a lot to us; we don’t often get recognized,” Chief Doug Diamond said after accepting the gifts and praise from the local community members. “This is a difficult time for police where we are often scrutinized and shown in a negative context by some media before we have all of the facts. Utah is a great place to be in at this time because we feel a lot of support, and we don’t have all of those same issues here. For the most part we get along, and things like this go a long way.”
 
The Stratton family offered a prayer for the police officers, asking for their protection, and then children from West Jordan handed the gift bags to officers. Diamond greeted the children with a handshake and sticker police badges.
 
In all, more than 550 cities in the nation had a similar Back the Blue ceremonies, but the Strattons headed up the only one within the state.
 
Ashley Shepherd, the Tennessee blogger behind Beautifully Designed, a group of more than 16,000 Christian women from around the world, called for a Back the Blue day on Aug. 1 via social media, rallying women from all 50 states to pray for police and personally deliver hugs, cards, bottled water and pre-wrapped snacks. Nikki Stratton, Ryilee’s mother, said she’d tackle Utah.
 
Nikki felt overwhelmed at first because she didn’t have many connections within the community, she said. The Strattons have lived in Utah for one year, and they took on the project a week and a half before the event. Nikki figured that a small ceremony would be better than no ceremony, and she and her two daughters began planning by getting the word out to the community and making gift bags.
 
“I have five kids, and I think it is always great to show them to respect those who serve, and for them to be involved in service, even if that means just giving away little bags of candy,” she said.
 
Officer Russell Petersen said the Strattons' efforts showed him the majority of West Jordan residents support their law enforcement officers even when people across the nation struggle to trust police. Petersen said he reflected on his career after the recent police shootings in Dallas.
 
“It hits you hard when you become a target—getting up in the morning and going to work in the morning you become a target,” Petersen said. “It’s hard, but then you get the support of these people. We’ve been getting this support for weeks now, and it helps you know that you’re fighting a good fight.”
 
Ryilee said she felt happy to serve and wants to do more for the police.
“I think it is fun being able to serve someone who has been serving you for a long time,” she said. “I wish we could do this for them every single day like they do for us.”

 

West Jordan Police Department Back the Blue West Jordan Chamber of Commerce boys and girls club Doug Diamond service projects family West Jordan Justice Center

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/26/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Stop in for Stories!

    08/26/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    08/26/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • SoDa Rockin' Row Summer Concert Series

    08/26/2016
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    From now until the first week in September, LiveDAYBREAK, along with GoBe Realty and The Break Sp...

  • South Jordan Towne Center Farmers Market

    08/27/2016
    08:00AM — 02:00PM

    Weekly Farmers Market

  • The Holladay Farmers' Market

    08/27/2016
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    Farmers' Market

  • Home, Hand & Harvest Market

    08/27/2016
    09:00AM — 01:00PM

    A variety of craft and specialty vendors are onsite along with fresh produce supplied by local fa...

  • Stuff Backpacks at Stuff the Bus!

    08/27/2016
    09:30AM — 01:00PM

    Many children lack the supplies they need to enter the classroom ready to learn. This year, help ...

  • Seed Saving and Prepping Your Garden for Fall

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 12:00PM

    Seed saving for beginners and how to select the best fruit for seeds. Fall planting and the use ...

  • Sensory Storytime

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 11:15AM

    For children ages 2-12 with special needs. Families, care-givers, and therapists are encouraged ...

  • Pokemon Club

    08/27/2016
    01:00PM — 03:00PM

    For everyone. Come have some Pokémon fun! Bring your Pokémon cards, or 3DS/DS Pokémon games, and ...

  • Draper Jam 2016

    08/27/2016
    06:30PM

    Draper Jam is a FREE concert featuring several local bands including the Utah State Battle of the...

  • Lost 80's Live!

    08/27/2016
    07:00PM

    It's Lost 80's Live! Dig out your Leg warmers, Breakout your Day-Glo socks, Master that Rubiks cu...

  • SoDa Rockin' Row Summer Concert Series

    08/27/2016
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    From now until the first week in September, LiveDAYBREAK, along with GoBe Realty and The Break Sp...

  • Cityjazz Big Band

    08/27/2016
    08:00PM

    Murray Park AMPHITHEATER SEASON: Cityjazz Big Band

  • SIN CITY SOUL

    08/28/2016
    06:00PM

    Fun, funky, fresh and nostalgic. Sin City Soul will make you smile. Songs styles vary from classi...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/29/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Hop 'N' Harmonies

    08/29/2016
    10:15AM — 10:45AM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Gotta Move! Storytime

    08/29/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    Whitmore Meeting Room

  • Ready, Set, Move!

    08/29/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    Everyone will be moving to the beat in this program full of music and movement. For preschool chi...

  • Wiggle Worms

    08/29/2016
    11:15AM — 11:45AM

    Wiggle Worms is a lively program of stories, songs, shakers and parachutes for infants and toddle...

  • Teen Hour

    08/29/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    08/29/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • Teen Movie Matinee

    08/29/2016
    03:00PM — 06:30PM

    Teens come enjoy the movie on the big screen. Some treats will be provided. Fill free to bring yo...

  • Monday Night Food Truck Rally

    08/29/2016
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Enjoy food trucks at Sugarmont every Monday starting at 5pm until October 3.

  • Monday Night Hikes in the Corner Canyon Area

    08/29/2016
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    The Wasatch Mountain Club is hosting Monday night hikes in the Corner Canyon area.They will be of...

  • Pokémon Go Lure Party

    08/29/2016
    06:30PM — 07:30PM

    Are you obsessed with Pokémon Go? Hang out with other fans as we set lures and catch as many Pok...

  • Stop in for Stories!

    08/30/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • Wiggle Worms

    08/30/2016
    11:15AM — 11:45AM

    Wiggle Worms is a lively program of stories, songs, shakers and parachutes for infants and toddle...

  • Teen Hour

    08/30/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    08/30/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • Ready, Set, Zumba Kids!

    08/30/2016
    04:30PM — 05:00PM

    Whitmore Meeting Room

  • Matryoshka Club

    08/30/2016
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Songs, stories, and rhymes in Russian for children ages 1 - 4. All are welcome. This program is f...

  • Yoga 101 for All Ages

    08/30/2016
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Unleashing Creativity Through Yoga WHAT: Eliminate stress, Gain calmness and clarity. Improv...

  • Boyz II Men

    08/30/2016
    08:00PM

    Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    08/31/2016
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Book Source

    08/31/2016
    10:15AM — 11:00AM

    An informal book talk in various genres on a variety of themes. We meet at 10:15 a.m. on the las...

  • Storytime for Everyone!

    08/31/2016
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Whitmore Meeting Room

  • Stop in for Stories!

    08/31/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • Wiggle Worms

    08/31/2016
    11:15AM — 11:45AM

    Wiggle Worms is a lively program of stories, songs, shakers and parachutes for infants and toddle...

  • spacer Kids Cafe

    08/31/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    The Utah Food Bank sponsors this program where children and teens can come in and get a free sack...

  • Teen Hour

    08/31/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Aging Mastery Program

    08/31/2016
    03:30PM — 05:00PM

    A 10-week behavior change incentive program for mastery of aging for those 55+. Central to the AM...

  • South Jordan Chess Club

    08/31/2016
    04:00PM — 05:30PM

    Love chess? Come to play and improve your game. All ages welcome. We will have a few boards set u...

  • On Your Mark, Get Set...Craft

    08/31/2016
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Get into the race with a special craft each Wednesday. Drop by between 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Pr...

  • Stop in for Stories!

    09/01/2016
    10:30AM — 11:00AM

    This morning story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

  • Teen Hour

    09/01/2016
    02:45PM — 04:00PM

    Holladay Meeting Room

  • Teen Hour

    09/01/2016
    02:45PM — 03:45PM

    Come play games, do crafts, and hang out with your friends every day after school.

  • #ThursdayLeague Food Trucks

    09/01/2016
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Join The Food Truck League every Thursday from 5 - 8 PM at Fairbourne Station for #ThursdayLeague...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    09/01/2016
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    The Aging Mastery Program encourages mastery - developing confidence in behaviors across many dim...

  • Jammy Time

    09/01/2016
    07:00PM — 07:30PM

    This evening story time is full of books, songs, action rhymes and crafts for kids ages 2-7 and t...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Sensory Storytime

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 11:15AM

    For children ages 2-12 with special needs. Families, care-givers, and therapists are encouraged ...

  • Seed Saving and Prepping Your Garden for Fall

    08/27/2016
    10:15AM — 12:00PM

    Seed saving for beginners and how to select the best fruit for seeds. Fall planting and the use ...

  • Draper Jam 2016

    08/27/2016
    06:30PM

    Draper Jam is a FREE concert featuring several local bands including the Utah State Battle of the...

  • Lost 80's Live!

    08/27/2016
    07:00PM

    It's Lost 80's Live! Dig out your Leg warmers, Breakout your Day-Glo socks, Master that Rubiks cu...

  • Cityjazz Big Band

    08/27/2016
    08:00PM

    Murray Park AMPHITHEATER SEASON: Cityjazz Big Band

  • SIN CITY SOUL

    08/28/2016
    06:00PM

    Fun, funky, fresh and nostalgic. Sin City Soul will make you smile. Songs styles vary from classi...

  • Teen Movie Matinee

    08/29/2016
    03:00PM — 06:30PM

    Teens come enjoy the movie on the big screen. Some treats will be provided. Fill free to bring yo...

  • Pokémon Go Lure Party

    08/29/2016
    06:30PM — 07:30PM

    Are you obsessed with Pokémon Go? Hang out with other fans as we set lures and catch as many Pok...

  • Matryoshka Club

    08/30/2016
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Songs, stories, and rhymes in Russian for children ages 1 - 4. All are welcome. This program is f...

  • Boyz II Men

    08/30/2016
    08:00PM

    Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined...

  • South Jordan Chess Club

    08/31/2016
    04:00PM — 05:30PM

    Love chess? Come to play and improve your game. All ages welcome. We will have a few boards set u...

  • On Your Mark, Get Set...Craft

    08/31/2016
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Get into the race with a special craft each Wednesday. Drop by between 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Pr...

  • Autumn Aloft Hot Air Balloon Preview Event at Tanger Outlets

    09/10/2016
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    We’ll have food, music, balloon artists, face painters, prize drawings, and more! We’ll also ...

  • Preschool Discovery Days: Colorful Creatures

    09/14/2016
    09:30PM

    Choose a date and time: Wednesday, September 14 or Thursday, September 15 Ages: 3-5 ...

  • Zootopia

    09/16/2016
    06:00PM

    Food, fun and a free movie the entire family will love! Movies in the Park are back on Friday ni...

  • This is Your Brain on Nature with David Strayer

    09/16/2016
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    All ages Whether we venture into wild backcountry or simply enjoy the nature in our backyards, w...

Add Your Event View More

 

Follow us on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Valley Journals